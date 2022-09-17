Sbahle Mpisane recently shocked her fans when she stepped out wearing heels in a stunning video

The media personality and fitness enthusiast admitted to her followers that this was the first time she was wearing heels since her fatal accident in 2018

Sbahle added that she is grateful for her mom Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s support

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Media personality and fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane recently ditched her trainers and flat shoes for strappy high-heeled sandals. The star stunned her fans when she shared the video on her timeline.

Sbahle Mpisane shared a cute video of herself wearing heels for the first time since her tragic car accident. Image: @sbahle_mpisane.

Source: Instagram

Sbahle admitted to her followers that this was the first time she had rocked high-heeled shoes since the fatal accident that almost claimed her life.

Taking to her Instagram page, the KwaMamkhize star shared a cute video while showing off her shoes. Sbahle looked stylish as usual in a two-piece white outfit that flaunted her stunning figure. Sbahle Mpisane revealed that she had taken her flamboyant mom Shauwn Mkhize on a small ride while wearing heels. She added that she is grateful for MaMkhize’s support and trust. She wrote:

“I stepped out of my apartment wearing heels for the first time ever since my car accident I drove off to go fetch my mum for a young drive, love how she always trusts me without fear I love you wholeheartedly @kwa_mammkhize.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sbhale Mpisane’s followers, including MaMkhize, flocked to the comments section to laud the stunner for always living her life to the fullest.

@kwa_mammkhize said:

"I love you too my Sebastian❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ , mommy is super proud of you "

@thenjiwecomedy added:

"I am super proud of you you are an inspiration to many ."

@boldly_owamie commented:

" sooo proud of your journey mamma this is gorgeous ."

@mathabisotsoeu75 wrote:

"Well done baby girl!! Gods time ❤️❤️"

@nkbeeze said:

"Love this for you babeGod is always by your side"

Thembinkosi Lorch deletes Natasha Thahane's pics and unfollows her on IG, fans think they have broken up

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that social media users are convinced that there is trouble in Thembinkosi Lorch and Natasha Thahene's paradise after the stars reportedly unfollowed each other on social media.

The actress and Orlando Pirates star's relationship has always been marred with breakup rumours. The stars made headlines following reports that they had gone their separate ways soon after the birth of their baby.

According to ZAlebs, Lorch fuelled the breakup rumours when he deleted all of Natasha's snaps from his page. The publication also noted that the Blood and water actress and her baby daddy no longer follow each other on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News