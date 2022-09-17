Thuso Mbedu's rumoured bae John Boyega has shared his personal preference when it comes to women

The Woman King stars caused a buzz online when they shared cosy snaps on their social media pages

Speaking during a recent interview, Boyega said although he has dated white women before, he prefers dating black women

John Boyega caused a stir when he shared the women he prefers to date. The actor who recently turned heads when he shared loved-up pictures alongside South African actress Thuso Mbedu said he likes to date black women.

John Boyega, who recently sparked rumours that he is dating thuso Mbedu, revealed that he likes dating black women. Image: @johnboyega and @thuso_mbedu.

Source: Instagram

The star made headlines when he shared stunning pictures alongside his co-star, Thuso Mbedu. Naturally, peeps quickly concluded that the two were an item.

Speaking during a recent interview, John Boyega said he likes his women to be black. Although he didn't mention Thuso Mbedu, he gave a vivid of what his ideal woman should look like. He said:

"I have said it openly, I like my women black, and I feel just separate from a political statement. They are fine; her melanin has got to be over 75%, and thickness and style have got to be there. We need to be able to laugh at the same jokes and bump to the same music. I need me a black woman."

Peeps hyped Boyega for being open about who he prefers to date. Many took to the comments section of a short clip shared by The Shaderoom to laud the star.

@meeekz0411 wrote:

"Been here for him since he spoke up on BLM. He risked his career in Star Wars and Disney to stand for what he believes. Def a real one."

@melanatedj commented:

"Said he thought he was one them ones that was gone sacrifice his alliance lol."

@yellow_dymond added:

"Well saidbut this will still go over many heads regarding being able to relate."

@therealdjdamage noted:

"Same here brother."

@iamtanishathomas said:

"Alright, King ♥️ and yes they do be FINE."

