Serai Seate, better known as Stoan by many South Africans, has taken to his timeline to reveal that despite his legendary music and television career, he still has hopes and dreams for the future.

Taking to Twitter, Stoan said that despite selling so many albums, having a successful career as a TV host, and attending memorable gala dinners with important people in the country, his heart still yearns for something.

"I am 47…sold multi platinum records…presented award winning shows…dined with kings, Queens and presidents…but I still have dreams and hopes for myself and for tomorrow!! Pula! Camagu "

@Mageu93045060 said:

"Stoan you are playing with talent. You are supposed to be owning a record label that is specialising in lekoko-morafe type motswako music in Mahikeng."

@NgomaneEddie shared:

"I remember you from Afro Cafe, every single episode you looked dapper, I carried that attitude from this day forth "

@nontandNtando wrote:

"I thought nawe u were gonna ask for donations ‍♀️You look good and ur dreams will come true"

@ArmstrongMabit1 replied:

"Can't forget the day I first saw you performing at the old Bree Taxi rank, in the blazing sun with Speedy, JahSeed, and Thandiswa. Thought you and Speedy were coloured , '97-'98. Am almost 50 by the way. You have always carried yourself with so much humility bro... Pula!"

@Mohau143 commented:

"Please don't go broke and come asking for donations like some of your old friends jita. Otherwise well done my brother, so far so good."

@PhanuelMoroe also said:

"You're a legend!"

@Nellmphoo also shared:

"Legendary you are your name is in the archives of the South African music industry immensely so ❤️"

@AlistairMokoena added:

"Super inspiring "

