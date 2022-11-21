Nota Baloyi has expressed his suspicions about Patricia Noah, Trevor Noah's mother, having problems with the South African Revenue Services

The music mogul accused the South African-born comedian of money laundering, claiming he used his mother's name

Trevor's fans were quick to dismiss Nota's tweet, claiming that their favourite makes a lot of money and would never engage in illegal activities for money

Opinionated Nota Baloyi has expressed his unflinching opinions over Patricia Noah's R24 million debt, the mother of Trevor Noah.

Trevor Noah's mom, Patricia Noah, allegedly owes Sars R24 million. Image: Todd Owyoung and Oupa Bopape

Following the circulation of a letter from the South African Revenue Services (Sars) addressed to her, Patricia made headlines for all the wrong reasons. City Press claimed that after being given opportunities to pay off the debt, Trevor's mother still didn't pay her taxes.

Weighing in on the allegations, Nota commented that he was suspicious that the South African-born comedian has been money laundering using his mother's name. Baloyi claimed that Patricia owing Sars such a big sum of money didn't make sense. Nota Baloyi tweeted:

"I have a suspicion that Trevor Noah has been using his mother to launder money, how on earth would you be able to explain why she owes the tax man R25million? It’s starting to make sense why he quit the Daily Show. He didn’t want to go out like Wesley Snipes! Will Cyril save him?"

Nota's heated post quickly drew the attention of Trevor's fans in his comments section.

Trevor's fans claimed that their fave is too wealthy to be doing illegal things. Other peeps questioned the music mogul's logic, claiming that the comedian, who recently sold his mansion for R445 million, makes clean money. Tweeps stated:

@SRavegod said:

"Mhmm, But Trevor is filthy rich, he will solve this."

@sipunzi_piko wrote:

"This doesn’t necessarily mean he has been laundering money though!"

@bonolo79 shared:

"Why would he launder money when it is known where his money comes from unless you know of some other illegal way that he earns his money that he has to wash it?"

@MuzMore posted:

"Levels Babakhe levels. Your fortune is equivalent to Trevor Noah's monthly pay cheque from the Central Comedy show let alone his investments. On this one, take a chill-pill."

@MillenialTroop1 replied:

"Laundering money from what? And for what? How he earns his money is transparent there's no need to hide anything. You're out of your mind I swear."

@PsychDaEmcee_SA commented:

"This is a stupid tweet."

In related news, Briefly News reported that Patricia Noah, Trevor Noah's mother, is reportedly having issues with the South African Revenue Services. Reliable sources claimed that she allegedly owes SARS R24 million after failing to pay her taxes.

Patricia failed to pay her taxes for one or more years and tax periods, according to a sars letter that was issued on 8 November 2022 and obtained by City Press.

City Press further claimed that Patricia was given chances to settle the debt but failed to do so.

