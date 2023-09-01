DJ Maphorisa was in the studio working on new music with the famous Maskandi duo Shwi Nomtekhala

Netizens are hyped for the song as the snippet shared online indicates that the track will be a banger

Maphorisa has always been praised for his versatility in the music industry, and the work he is doing with amapiano is one for the books

DJ Maphorisa has proven his talents are not just limited to amapiano. The DJ was in the studio with the iconic Maskandi duo, Shwi Nomthekhala.

DJ Maphorisa has new music on the way and his fans are excited as he put his musical skills to the test and collaborated with Maskandi duo Shwi Nomtekhala. Image: @shwinomtekhala, @djmaphorisa

Maphorisa teams up with Shwi Nomtekhala

Who would have ever thought that Maskandi and amapiano would work? Never mind, these artists from distinct genres have already shared the studio to make some magic.

DJ Maphorisa was in the studio working on new music with the popular Maskandi duo Shwi Nomtekhala.

Twitter user @Bheki_Nyathi shared the video clip; in it, the artists are dancing and singing along to their yet-to-be-released song.

Skandiyano? Yes please!

Netizens are hyped for the song as the clip teased online indicates that the song will be a banger.

Maphorisa has always been praised for his versatility in the music industry, and the work he is doing with amapiano might go down in history.

Here's what Mzansi has to say:

@G_thango said:

"Maphorisa brought out the big guns."

@Bonga_BN said:

"Shwi Nomtekhala is working with everyone these days. It is good to see."

@SunnyOkori78051 shared:

"Nice one boss you're good to go."

@MbaliGGwala said:

"They must release this one ASAP."

@Lothando12 shared:

"This man is working very hard."

Kabza De Small worked with Maskandi first

Maphorisa might have made it look cool, but Kabza De Small was actually the first artist to do so.

The amapiano DJ received mixed reactions from social media users after he fused a Maskandi song with amapiano.

@ReaDaSoul shared a clip from one of his Instagram Live sessions teasing the song.

DJ Maphorisa clapped back at haters

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa had clapped back at people who downplayed his contribution to amapiano.

Maphorisa said he and other amapiano pioneers opened doors for many other artists and encouraged them to work hard.

Source: Briefly News