DJ Maphorisa's passion for music began at a young age, playing the piano and drums, which helped set the foundation for his career

Maphorisa's production skills were a key part of Uhuru's success, which quickly became a household name in South Africa

Phori has won numerous awards for his work, including the MTV Africa Music Award for Best Collaboration among others

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DJ Maphorisa has come a long way from his sweet-selling days. Images: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa, whose real name is Themba Sekowe, is one of the most influential DJs and producers in the South African music industry today.

He has risen to prominence from the dusty streets of one of Mzansi's most notorious townships through hard work, talent, and perseverance. Inspiring young South Africans in the process.

DJ Maphorisa's early career

Born in the rough township of Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, DJ Maphorisa began his music career at a young age, playing the piano and drums.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In a recent Instagram post, DJ Maphorisa said:

"Block G Soshanguve Ovi"

In an article by Zalebs, Maphorisa talks about facing monetary hardships which resulted in him having to sell sweets in school.

Phori started producing music in the late 2000s, and his talent soon caught the attention of some of the biggest names in the industry.

In 2013, he joined the popular South African music group, Uhuru, which produced hit songs such as Y-Tjukutja and Khona.

The group quickly became a household name in South Africa and across the African continent, and DJ Maphorisa's production skills were a key part of their success.

Phori leaves Uhuru to focus on solo career

After leaving Uhuru in 2016, DJ Maphorisa continued to produce music and collaborate with other artists.

A SowetanLive report said Phori is on his way to international domination.

He worked with some of the biggest names in African music, including Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy, and produced hit songs such as Particula and Soweto Baby.

DJ Maphorisa's breakthrough moment came in 2017 when he released his debut album, Gqom Wave.

The album featured some of the biggest names in South Africa, including Busiswa, Zingah, and Kwesta, and showcased DJ Maphorisa's unique style of blending traditional African rhythms with modern beats and production techniques.

Since then, DJ Maphorisa has continued to dominate the music industry, producing hit after hit and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Maphorisa has won numerous awards for his work, including:

The MTV Africa Music Award for Best Collaboration for Soweto Baby

SAMA for Most Streamed Song for Abalele , according to an IOL report

, according to an IOL report Most recently Maphorisa was named the Best African DJ at the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

DJ Maphorisa along with South African producer Kabza De Small as The Scorpion Kings have been the driving force behind the amapiano movement that has taken the world by storm with hits such as Abalele featuring songstress Ami Faku, Amantombazane with Samthing Soweto and many more.

The duo have taken the South African music scene to new heights and although unclear if the pair will continue on their triumphant road, their input in the industry is undeniable.

The Scorpion Kings will kick of their next summer tour in December 2023 and it will end in February 2024.

DJ Maphorisa visits primary school in Pretoria and happy students perform lit dance with Amapiano star

In a previous article, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa gave back to his community and visited Entokozweni Primary School in Soshanguve where he donated some supplies.

The Ba Straata hitmaker received a hero's welcome. The children screamed at the top of their lungs with their hands raised.

Phori didn't disappoint and entertained them with a dance while his amapiano music was blasted from the speakers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News