DJ Maphorisa visited a Primary School and received a warm welcome from the children and staff

The amapiano star posted the video from the exciting day on his social media and it looked like his presence made a difference

At one point, Maphorisa and the students performed a lit dance that warmed the hearts of Mzansi people

DJ Maphorisa danced with Primary School children at their assembly. Image: @djmaphoria/Instagram

DJ Maphorisa took time to give back to his community and blessed Entokozweni Primary School in Soshanguve with his presence and some supplies.

The Ba Straata hitmaker arrived at the school and received a hero's welcome. The children screamed at the top of their lungs with their hands raised.

Phori didn't disappoint the overjoyed children and entertained them with a dance while his amapiano music was blasted from the speakers.

The school assembly had an electric vibe and it was clear that the kids from Pretoria had mad love for Maphorisa.

See DJ Maphorisa's Instagram posts taken from Entokosweni Primary School in Soshanguve

Mzansi people applaud DJ Maphorisa for his donation to the school in Soshanguve

"They are catching spirits because they are with God."

@sakhilemsweli said:

@ndusagwi posted:

"I think the bundle of joys are happy."

@eugene_motonane79 asked:

"When will the song be dropped?"

@ndebvuu1 stated:

"If it was High School kids there was going to be chaos."

@dlalingomma mentioned:

"I like what I see Phori, make them happy bro."

@user363298271065 wrote:

"Well done DJ Maphorisa for the generator you donated to the school."

@user61369547830287 commented:

"Honestly Phori will jeopardise our kids' future, instead of teaching them about education."

@thaahps suggested:

"I don't think it's a good idea to visit these small kids man. You must go visit a University."

