DJ Maphorisa wants Mzansi to show him some respect for opening up the industry so that Amapiano artists who were underground can eat

The Izolo hitmaker shared that he sacrificed a lot when he took a risk and signed Amapiano producers who had been producing underground hits for years

Peeps shared mixed views on Madumane's comment section but many gave him his flowers for the role he played in taking Amapiano national and beyond

DJ Maphorisa wants Mzansi to show him some love while he's still alive. The Amapiano producer took to social media recently to share how much he sacrificed to open up the industry for Amapiano artists.

The genre had been an underground sound for a very long time when Phori decided to sign yanos artists to his label, Blaqboy Music. The same artists are now touring the world and making a living out of music.

DJ Maphorisa took to Twitter to ask Mzansi to give him his flowers while he's still "kicking". According to TshisaLIVE, the Izolo hitmaker expressed that if he did not sign Amapiano artist, "the game will still be the same".

Peeps shared mixed reactions under Madumane's comment section but many praised him for taking Amapiano to the world.

@RenaaeSogo said:

"Literally begged Shimza to play Amapiano when he was touring, fought Prince Kaybee for saying Amapiano is the same sound with different vocals. You pushed the sound and uplifted the guys for real Phori."

@boogymaboi wrote:

"These are straight FACTS."

@iamtheboringguy commented:

"Honestly, thanks DJ Maphorisa for Amapiano waves. But you did not single-handedly solidify, sacrifice and revive the music industry! Saying 'if you were not there the game will still be the same' is lies! The game would've changed, just without you!"

@Mpumzijozana wrote:

"Even in the days when abo Oskido reigned supreme our artists did not perform internationally like this. THANK you for changing the game. Your contribution will never be forgotten!"

@BThusi94 said:

"No lies detected lana. You really did a lot and sacrificed for Amapiano artists and now it's known even on globally. All thanks to you."

DJ Maphorisa says peeps thought he was crazy for pushing Amapiano

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa shared that some of his music peers thought he was crazy when he started pushing Amapiano. The star took to social media to react to a fan amid his exploitation accusations.

Many Mzansi artists have slammed Phori for not crediting them for hits they produced under his label, Blaqboy Music. Some have alleged that Phori has not been paying them for their work.

The Izolo hitmaker took to Twitter recently to respond to a fan who praised Phori for pushing the yanos before major labels jumped on the bandwagon. The tweep gave Madumane his flowers for opening up the industry to Amapiano artists when the movement was just starting out.

