DJ Maphorisa has taken to social media to respond to a fan who praised him amid his exploitation accusations

Madumane shared that everyone in the music industry thought he was crazy when he started pushing Amapiano back when they were not popular in Mzansi

Some peeps applauded the Izolo hitmaker for opening up the industry while others asked him why he's allegedly not taking care of his artists

DJ Maphorisa has shared that some of his music peers thought he was crazy when he started pushing Amapiano. The star took to social media to react to a fan amid his exploitation accusations.

DJ Maphorisa responded to a fan amid exploitation accusations. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Many Mzansi artists have slammed Phori for not crediting them for hits they produced under his label, Blaqboy Music. Some have alleged that Phori has not been paying them for their work.

The Izolo hitmaker took to Twitter recently to respond to a fan who praised Phori for pushing the yanos before major labels jumped on the bandwagon.

The tweep gave Madumane his flowers for opening up the industry to Amapiano artists when the movement was just starting out. ZAlebs reports that Phori wrote on Twitter:

"Life nje will test how strong [you are[. Everyone thought I was crazy kante ke Khanda Shisa (but I was headstrong)."

Peeps took to his timeline and shared mixed reactions to his post. Some praised him while others slammed him for allegedly exploiting young artists.

@Shadwoolie wrote:

"We are not interested in that. Why aren't you taking care of your artists??"

@RenaaeSogo said:

"Those not happy should go open their own labels and leave Phori alone. Abo Busta are doing it on their own mos."

@Sambulo_Ettos commented:

"We can hear the music and see the work, but why ama artists aint't taken care of?"

@ceedoscedrick said:

"You deserve your flowers."

ja213j added:

"I salute you, Phori."

Makwa claims he produced Mayibabo, not DJ Maphorisa

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makwa has slammed DJ Maphorisa. The popular music producer, who has produced hits for the likes of Kwesta, was a guest on The Sobering Podcast recently.

Peeps feel that he should tell his side of the story on Podcast and Chill with MacG because The Sobering Podcast's hosts kept disturbing him while he was detailing his experience with Phori.

In one of the clips shared by @ThisIsColbert on Twitter, Makwa claims Madumane did not credit him for producing Kwesta's Mayibabo. Makwa shared that he made the beat from scratch but DJ Maphorisa took all the credit.

