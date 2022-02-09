Mzansi peeps have suggested that Makwa must go to Podcast and Chill with MacG to detail his experiences with DJ Maphorisa

The music producer was a guest on The Sobering Podcast but peeps were not happy with the way the hosts kept cutting him off

Makwa claimed Phori he produced Kwesta's hit Mayibabo but Phori credited himself as a producer when the dropped

Makwa has slammed DJ Maphorisa. The popular music producer, who has produced hits for the likes of Kwesta, was a guest on The Sobering Podcast recently.

Makwa says he produced Kwesta’s ‘Mayibabo’ not DJ Maphorisa. Image: @only1makwa/Twitter, @djmaphorisa

Peeps feel that he should tell his side of the story on Podcast and Chill with MacG because The Sobering Podcast's hosts kept disturbing him while he was was detailing his experience with Phori.

In one of the clips shared by @ThisIsColbert on Twitter, Makwa claims Madumane did not credit him for producing Kwesta's Mayibabo. Makwa shared that he made the beat from scratch but Phori took all the credit.

The Mzonkonko Records boss also claimed that DJ Maphorisa is not a good producer.

Peeps took to @ThisIsColbert's comment section to share their thoughts on Makwa's comments. Many suggested that he should go to MacG's podcast so he could freely tell his side of the story.

@moepikgomotso2 wrote:

"Makwa must go to MacG, these two guys interviewing him are biased and don't know what they are there for."

@halfWay_Oli wrote:

"It's so sad how he can't freely tell his story, without those undermining questions in the middle of it."

@phutirapheeha commented:

"Where there’s smoke there’s fire. One too many people cannot be lying about the same thing. Maybe Phori is those ones in a group project at varsity who had little contribution, but more influence in a team to make it seem as if they did the work."

@LunganiMdunge added:

"He must create a hit alone... Most popular guys these days have a gundwane on the side producing for them or with them...then they just come and claim they did all the work."

Nyiko also accused of also exploiting Mlindo The Vocalist just like Maphorisa

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mlindo The Vocalist's manager Nyiko is seemingly also exploiting the singer. Nyiko was a guest on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

Nyiko went to the show to expose DJ Maphorisa after he recently accused him and Mlindo of being backstabbers. The chillers are convinced that Nyiko is also allegedly taking Mlindo's money.

Peeps were shook on Twitter when they found out that Nyiko allegedly pays himself for being Mlindo's DJ, road manager and artist manager whenever Mlindo The Vocalist is booked for just one gig. @Malaza_mo said:

"So this Nyiko guy has a 60/40 arrangement with Mlindo but only Mlindo pays for everything at gross...not net. What type of partnership agreement is this?"

