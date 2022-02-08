Mlindo The Vocalist's manager Nyiko has apparently exposed himself for exploiting Mlindo while trying to bash DJ Maphorisa

Nyiko was a guest on the recent episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG and some of his comments landed him in hot water with the fans

Peeps believe that Nyiko is also taking Mlindo's money for himself as he apparently said that he pays himself for being the singer's DJ, road manager and artist manager when Mlindo has a gig

Mlindo The Vocalist's manager Nyiko is seemingly also exploiting the singer. Nyiko was a guest on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

Mlindo The Vocalist’s manager Nyiko has also been accused of exploiting the singer. Image: @nyikothegreat, @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Nyiko went to the show to expose DJ Maphorisa after he recently accused him and Mlindo of being backstabbers. The chillers are convinced that Nyiko is also allegedly taking Mlindo's money.

Peeps were shook on Twitter when they found out that Nyiko allegedly pays himself for being Mlindo's DJ, road manager and artist manager whenever Mlindo The Vocalist is booked for just one gig.

@Malaza_mo said:

"So this Nyiko guy has a 60/40 arrangement with Mlindo but only Mlindo pays for everything at gross...not net. What type of partnership agreement is this?"

@_tatakho wrote:

"If 'Walking into The Lion's Den' was a person, it would be this Nyiko guy. He thought he was here to gossip about Maphorisa, but MacG & @Solphendukaa ambushed him until he exposed himself for also exploiting Mlindo."

@YoungFeregamo commented:

"This Nyiko guy was exploiting Mlindo and he just exposed himself on the show. He just doesn't want Mlindo to leave since he pays himself so much from Mlindo's money."

@NoX_Malcom wrote:

"Noo! Nyiko is chowing Mlindo's money! this guy pays himself as a Dj, road manager and artist manager with one gig money!"

@misu_zulu added:

"This Nyiko character sounds dodgy as well! He is also milking Mlindo nje straight up."

DJ Maphorisa blasts Mlindo The Vocalist

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa has put Mlindo The Vocalist on full blast. Phori took to social media to share details of how the singer conspired against him.

Madumane accused Mlindo of backstabbing him after he opened doors for him in the cut-throat Mzansi music industry. The star has shared that Mlindo now wants to come back to his record label, Blaqboy Music.

Phori took to Facebook to vent his frustration. He alleged that Mlindo and his manager named Nyiko did shows together and did not give Phori his cut. ZAlebs reports that the Izolo hitmaker added that he gave both Mlindo and Nyiko a chance when they were super broke.

Peeps took to Madumane's comment section and applauded him for his willingness to forgive the KZN-born artist.

Source: Briefly News