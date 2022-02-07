Mlindo The Vocalist's manager Nyiko has alleged that DJ Maphorisa allegedly neglected the singer

Nyiko slammed Phori's backstabbing claims and further said the Amapiano producer threatened to dump Mlindo after he refused to do the yanos

In a Facebook rant, Phori claimed Mlindo and Nyiko backstabbed him even though he opened doors for them in the music industry

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mlindo The Vocalist's manager Nyiko has slammed DJ Maphorisa after he claimed they backstabbed him in a recent social media rant. Nyiko opened up about the backstabbing claims during a recent interview.

Mlindo The Vocalist’s manager Nyiko claims DJ Maphorisa neglected the singer. Image: @mlindothevocalist, @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

The singer's manager alleged that Phori neglected his artist for two years. He also claimed Madumane allegedly forced Mlindo to do Amapiano but he refused.

Nyiko went on to say that he had to save Mlindo's career due to the huge fight between him and the Amapiano producer after he refused to do the yanos, reports Daily Sun.

Nyiko added that the Izolo hitmaker was not there when Mlindo had two car accidents in 2020. DJ Maphorisa wasn't even there to congratulate Mlindo when he bought his momma a house, Nyiko said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

ZAlebs reports that Nyiko further said that Mlindo's success was a team effort and the Blaqboy Music boss was not part of it.

DJ Maphorisa blasts Mlindo The Vocalist

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa has put Mlindo The Vocalist on full blast. Phori took to social media to share details of how the singer conspired against him.

Madumane accused Mlindo of backstabbing him after he opened doors for him in the cut-throat Mzansi music industry. The star has shared that Mlindo now wants to come back to his record label, Blaqboy Music.

Phori took to Facebook to vent his frustration. He alleged that Mlindo and his manager named Nyiko did shows together and did not give Phori his cut. ZAlebs reports that the Izolo hitmaker added that he gave both Mlindo and Nyiko a chance when they were super broke. Peeps took to Madumane's comment section and applauded him for his willingness to forgive the KZN-born artist.

Source: Briefly News