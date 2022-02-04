Lady Du Raves About the Late Mpura’s Kind Soul, Fans Share Comforting Messages

Lady Du has raved about late Amapiano artist Mpura's kind soul and the whole of Mzansi is here for it

The singer, who had a special friendship with Mpura, posted a pic of the late star and other artists who are featured on Umsebenzi Wethu

Lady Du's fans took to her comment section to comfort her while some shared that they also miss the talented Amapiano artist

Lady Du has taken to social media to rave about her late friend and industry mate, Mpura. The stunner had a special relationship with the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker when he was still alive.

Since his tragic passing in August, 2021, Lady Du has been missing him dearly. She has again penned a heartfelt tribute to the Amapiano artist.

Taking to Instagram, Lady Du posted a pic of herself with Mpura, Reece Madlisa, Zuma and Busta 929. All the artist in the pic she shared with Mpura on Umsebenzi Wethu.

According to ZAlebs, the yanos singer captioned her post with an emotional message. The stunner wrote:

"It was your soul that touched us all!!! We miss you @mpura_mpura Thank you God for this, you guys have a special place in my heart abo buti bam. First Lady of the yanos."

Peeps took to Du's comment section on the photo-sharing platform to comfort her.

lihlewakhe said:

"He actually brought you all together, how I wish for another Umsebenzi Wethu again."

firstladytshepi wrote:

"Indeed. He is dearly dearly missed. His absence is greatly felt. May his blessed soul rest in eternal peace."

mimmyferreiralomphofu commented:

"UMSEBENZI WETHU. RIP MPURA MPURA WA DI BEDTIME STORIES."

king.kellz_ said:

"Umsebenzi Wethu, a certified classic. Rest In Peace to Mpura."

ricky_matshazi added:

"We forever miss and respect you @mpura_mpura."

Lady Du gives emotional tribute at Mpura's funeral

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du has shared that late Amapiano artist, Mpura, opened doors for her in the entertainment industry.

The vocalist and yanos DJ was one of the speakers at Mpura's funeral service in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 17 August. She told mourners that she was just sitting in studio when Mpura invited her to the mic.

At the time, Mpura, whose real name is Mongezi Stuurman, and other yanos artists were recording his smash hit, Umsebenzi Wethu. Lady Du was crying when she recorded her verse on Umsebenzi Wethu. When Mpura noticed that she was emotional, he then gave her money to take care of her baby.

