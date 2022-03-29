Maumela Mahuma from Muvhango gave Mzansi rappers a run for their money in a trending clip of herself rapping

The actress topped the trends list as Mzansi social media users shared mixed views on her bars with many mocking her for the way she spit her bars

Peeps hilariously shared that the star, who plays Susan, is here to bring Mzansi hip-hop back to its glory days after many rappers switched to Amapiano

Maumela Mahuma trended online after a video of the star rapping surfaced online. The Muvhango actress was spitting some bars in her 2016 track titled I Believe.

‘Muvhango’ Star Susan is spitting some bars in her trending rap clip. Image: @iammaumela

Source: Instagram

Maumela is popularly known in Mzansi for playing the role of Susan in the SABC 2 soapie and many peeps were surprised and some shared hilarious reactions when they came across the video.

The video trended on Twitter on Monday night. TshisaLIVE reports that the clip was originally posted on TikTok but also made its way to the micro-blogging app.

Some peeps roasted the star for her rapping skills and even made fun of how she's bringing back Mzansi hip-hop after many rappers jumped on the Amapiano wave.

@AneleZR wrote:

"Someone said Susan Thee Stallion."

@BuzileV commented:

"The SA Hip hop industry is revenging on Amapiano and Susan is their fighter."

@JackSinthumule said:

"Ever since Vho Suzan dropped this song, your favourite South African rappers started doing Amapiano because they fear competing against her."

@movingeden commented:

"She's the chosen one. SA hip-hop is in good hands."

@nndwa_m wrote:

"Nicki Minaj has been too quiet since this dropped."

@Botlhal62704200 said:

"Cardi B was found shaking."

@Tamar_Tantsi added:

"Surely they will have a family meeting in Thathe, a whole royal wife."

