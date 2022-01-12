Muvhango viewers have taken to social media to slam Azwindini for cheating on his loyal wife Susan

The fans of the SABC 2 telenovela cannot believe how selfish Azwindini is because his boo has been loyal to him for a long time

Azwindini, a role played by Gabriel Temudzani, has been accused of not caring for Susan, a character played by Maumela Mahuwa, but puts himself first

Azwindini has been slammed for cheating on his wife of many years. The viewers of Muvhango have taken to social media to react to the latest episode of the SABC 2 telenovela.

'Muvhango' viewers have dragged Azwidini for cheating on Susan.

Source: Instagram

The fans of the soapie dragged Azwindini, a role played by Gabriel Temudzani, for not caring about how his wife Susan, real name Maumela Mahuwa, feels about his latest mjolo stunt.

Peeps took to Twitter and accused Azwindini of being a selfish hubby.

@Mrs_Mamadi wrote:

"Azwindini will always put himself first. He doesn't care about Susan's loyalty to him, he is loyal to himself."

@ShazMukwevho said:

"Azwindini deserves a big slap."

@QueenKR_Royal commented:

"When a narcissist husband like Azwindini says you've humiliated me heeeeee after so many years of humiliating Susan."

@Phil_dexplorer said:

"I have never seen someone as selfish as Azwindini."

@zithomusic added:

"Azwindini really doesn't care for Susan and all the sacrifices she's made for him all these years. Ay if we can asiyekeni amadoda plz."

Source: Briefly News