Showmax has introduced a new reality show which will premiere in February

Windows Unveiled is a reality show about widows who were married to public figures who passed away

Executive producer Tsholofelo Semenya shared with Briefly News that it was time that the widows told their stories

Showmax introduced a new reality show 'Widows Unveiled.' Image: Supplied

Showmax is back with yet another reality TV show which is set to premiere in February 2024. This is after they introduced a new reality TV show Sports Wives late 2023.

Showmax introduces Widows Unveiled

Showmax is Mzansi's number one online subscription video-on-demand service which launched on 19 August 2015 and has since given us the best series, movies, animations and reality TV shows.

Recently Showmax has launched and introduced an all-new reality TV show that has 10 parts called Widows Unveiled which follows the lives of five women who were married to public figures who passed away.

The cast includes Lerato Sengadi, the widow of Motswako legend HHP, Mpho Tshabalala, the widow of musician Mandoza; Sikelelwa Ngubane, the widow of actor Menzi Ngubane, Fundiswa Molefe, the widow of businessman John Molefe, Lerato Maphatsoe, the widow of former Defence Minister Kebby Maphatsoe.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also shared a post about the new show and wrote:

"Widows Unveiled. A new Showmax Original reality show that follows the lives of five women who were married to public figures who passed away. The 10-part show is produced by Passionlane Productions, which also produced Uthando Nes'thembu. Premieres February 12th, with new episode every Monday on Showmax."

See the post below:

Executive producer Tsholofelo Semenya echoes the cast’s sentiments

The executive producer Tsholofelo Semenya shared with Briefly News that it was finally time for these widows to tell their own story to everyone. She said:

"The individuals comprising the cast of Widows Unveiled have shared numerous decades alongside highly accomplished and well-known men, who have received acclaim and admiration.

"Now, it's their moment to narrate their stories—stories that frequently parallel those of familiar women. The encounter with widowhood goes beyond class, race, and social status, yet it's a narrative seldom portrayed on our screens. Each day, new widows join this community, emphasizing the need to spotlight these women and their families as they embark on the journey to rebuild their lives."

Fans share their opinion

Shortly after Phil shared the trailer of the new show, many netizens flooded his comment section with their own opinions. See some of the responses below:

@Almighty_Mpoza said:

"The trailer gave absolutely NOTHING chiiile."

@mpho_khumalo1 wrote:

"I’m so glad Babes Wodumo refused to be a part of this."

@fikile_ndwandwe shared:

"Yhoooo maybe it me but Phil can I DM you the question, maybe u will explain it to me better I don't wanna be dragged please."

@mathelbangi responded:

"They should have included Ayanda Ncwane. I wanna hear those prayers in tongues."

@thapedi_fab replied:

"Showmax is becoming Moja Love now but looks looks like a great show."

@kgabo_shilabjwe mentioned:

"Okay, I will be watching."

