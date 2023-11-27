Looks like Mzansi will have a new show to binge on during the festive season

Showmax is set to launch a new show, Sports Wives , which will highlight the lives of former and current partners of sports stars

Mzansi was dissatisfied with the new show, saying the concept was outdated and unnecessary

Showmax' upcoming reality show, 'Sports Wives' received negative reviews from netizens who felt the concept is outdated and lacks creativity. Images: Showmax

Netizens are unimpressed with Showmax' upcoming reality show. Sports Wives, said to be a show highlighting the lives of the wives, girlfriends, and exes of South Africa’s sporting greats, is set to launch on 5 December 2023 but received a lukewarm response.

Mzansi weighs in on Sports Wives

Netizens aren't happy with Showmax' upcoming show, Sports Wives, and gave their thoughts.

Speaking about the show, Dibuo Maloi said she wanted to clear the air about her life:

"So much has been said about me and most of it is not true. I want to tell my story in my own words."

PovertykillerB said:

"Disappointed, can’t they get us current husbands' wives and girlfriends instead of exes?"

DumDiesel argued:

"Not everything should be a show."

Seriesluvah wrote:

"Boring. We want actual wives, not exes."

On the other hand, some netizens made suggestions for a Rugby reality show:

Burnerburnerac5 proposed:

"What Showmax needs to do is give us a fresh and classy mini-series about rugby and cricket WAGs that does not involve the women throwing drinks at each other."

lesego_haaland complained

"We keep getting everything BUT a show for rugby wags!"

Mohudugi requested:

"I need kykNET to pull up their socks and give us the wives of rugby and cricket players. I will read the sub titles."

Usisipho_N wrote:

"We want Rugby wives!"

nini_seekane posted:

"Boo! Give us rugby vrou's rather."

Showmax accused of stealing show concept

Showmax recently went under fire after two women claimed that the steaming giant stole their concept for a reality show about finding love.

Bae Beyond Borders (originally Love Beyond Borders) was said to have been proposed months before Showmax introduced it. However, despite the backlash from the scandal, Showmax went ahead with the launch but netizens weren't impressed with the show:

Nhlanhla Lux reportedly takes over Sizok'thola

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to the news that Nhlanhla Lux may be in talks with Moja Love to host Sizok'thola.

Am_Blujay said:

"After the fake bomb story, I don't know why anyone would trust Nhlanhla Lux."

This follows Xolani Khumalo's axing from the channel after being charged with murder, his court case has since been postponed to 2024.

