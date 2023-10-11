Showmax is set to air a new reality dating show on our screens called Bae Beyond Borders

The show follows four single South African women who journey through Nigeria to find love but is said to be stolen from two SA women

Mzansi called Showmax out for alleged copyright infringement, saying the company needs to pay the women what's due to them

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Two South African women called out Showmax for stealing their concept for 'Bae Beyond Borders' after they had proposed it to the platform. Images: Facebook, Showmax and Getty Images, Tim Robberts

Source: UGC

South Africans are set to witness local ladies find love in a new reality dating show. Showmax's Bae Beyond Borders captures a group of single South African women who travel through Nigeria to find love.

The show is said to have first been proposed to the streaming platform by Nombuso and Kwaile though it was rejected.

Online users flooded Showmax with receipts, posting screenshots of the ladies' emails and proposals, and calling the streaming platform out for stealing.

Showmax accused of stealing new show

Popular streaming platform, Showmax, is under fire for allegedly stealing a show concept from local creatives.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Nombusothemodel shared a video on her TikTok account accusing Showmax of stealing her and her friends' show concept for Bae Beyond Borders (originally Love Beyond Borders), a reality dating show set to capture South African women looking for love in Nigeria:

The show is set to air on 23 October, watch the trailer below:

Mzansi weighs in on Showmax's scandal

Online users are rallying behind the women and have begun calling Showmax out for allegedly stealing someone else's show concept:

malapengc said:

"The girl is crying caz lona lemo utswitse proposal, do right thing give them what's due to them."

madamkaySA asked:

"@ShowmaxOnline so you did steal someone's idea??

2024_1994_30Yrs responded:

@ShowmaxOnline This was a stolen proposal from two ladies by @pop24_productions and changed only the name from Love Beyond Boarders to Bae beyond boarders. #stolen"

XolileJamal commetned:

"We are coming to you very soon."

Mihlali Ndamase's Unfollowed episode catches viewers off guard

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Mihlali Ndamase's episode on Showmax's Unfollowed that left many netizens confused at her appearance on the show.

Mihlali's name has become the talk of the town due to her romantic life, where even when she has moved from the spotlight, her name continues to hog publications because of who she is dating.

Her boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe is caught up in an assault drama and Mihlali's name is being plastered around the whole saga.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News