Mihlali's boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe has been accused of assaulting a 19-year-old boy named Zaiidor, a friend of his daughter, during a braai at his Bryanston home two months ago

The allegations were made by Sidambe's estranged wife, Mary Jane Sidambe, in court papers filed at the Johannesburg High Court.

Mary Jane claimed that Sidambe was intoxicated at the time of the incident, and Zaiidor was too afraid to report the matter to the police, believing Sidambe to be untouchable

Mihlali Ndamase's boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe is being accused of assaulting his daughter's teenage friend at a braai. The controversial businessman reportedly beat the 19-year-old while he was drunk.

Mihlali Ndamase’s boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe was accused of assaulting a teenage boy. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Leeroy Sidambe accused of assaulting teenager while drunk

Controversial businessman Leeroy Sidambe is in the news for all the wrong reasons again. Sidambe who is always trending for his relationship with YouTuber and socialite Mihlali Ndamase reportedly assaulted his daughter's friend while he was drunk.

According to Sunday World, Sidambe's estranged wife Mary Jane Sidambe made these damning claims in court papers filed at the Johannesburg High Court. She noted that the incident happened two months ago at the Bryanston home.

Mary Jane said the incident happened while Sidambe was intoxicated and the victim only identified as Zalidor could not report the matter to the police because Leetoy Sidambe is untouchable.

"The applicant recently assaulted a 19-year-old boy at a braai for my daughter at the Bryanston house. The incident took place during the August 2023 school holidays. The boy’s name is Zaiidor, and the applicant beat him up for no apparent reason.

“Zaiidor informed me that the applicant, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time, cannot be touched by the SAPS, and he has been too afraid to pursue the matter against the applicant."

