Popular Mzansi businessman Leeroy Sidambe is alleged to have left his wife of many years, Mary-Jane Sidambe, for YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase

Mihlali has been trending on Twitter after controversial blogger Musa Khawula made the allegations and dropped some "evidence"

Although Mihlali has kept her cool and remained quiet, peeps have taken to the streets to share their views on the matter

Mihlali Ndamase is in the spotlight for the wrong reasons once again. The beauty influencer is allegedly dating wealthy businessman Leeroy Sidambe.

Mihlali Ndamase has been accused of allegedly dating married businessman Leeroy Sidambe. Image: @mihlali_n and @MusaKhawula/Twitter

Source: UGC

According to controversial blogger, Musa Khawula, Sidambe has left his wife of many years, Mary-Jane Sidambe, for Mihlali.

Taking to Twitter, Musa posted a receipt showing that Sidambe purchased furniture for the award-winning content creator. Mary Jane allegedly discovered the receipt and shared it on social media.

Khawula also shared another video in which Ndamase was spotted arguing with Leeroy Sidambe in a club. Social media has been buzzing following the release of the news. Peeps have hailed Musa for sharing all the juicy gossip without mincing his words. Others have blasted Mihlali for dating a married man.

@khuliso_Neels said:

"Makes sense. I'd leave my whole family for her."

@__Yo__Mama_

"Auwa, this must be lies, Dumi is not even that rich; furthermore, he has been with Mary-Jane for so long, and she is so hot; come on, this has to be lies."

@vanr00yen noted:

"Karma will always find you, even after 20 years. Mihlali better pray that it doesn't visit her one day."

Source: Briefly News