Andile Mpisane's baby mama DJ Sithelo Shozi and Amapiano musician Mr JazziQ are rumoured to be dating

Social media investigators have been following their social media pages closely and gathered enough evidence to conclude that the two celebrities are an item

According to reports, the two stars have been giving each other frequent shout outs on their social media pages, further fuelling the romance rumours

Andile Mpisane's baby mama Sithelo Shozi may have moved on with popular Amapiano star Mr JazziQ. The two had had the rumour mill spinning after fans spotted a few things that linked them together.

According to The South African, the celebrities have been sharing each other's content and giving frequent shoutouts, which raised peeps' eyebrows.

The publication further notes that the mother of the Royal AM chairman's babies announced that there was a new edition to their family. She revealed that their new baby dog has an Instagram page. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the dog was only following Sithelo and Mr JazziQ, leading them to believe the two are the dotting parents of the adorable dog. She wrote:

"I’m a mom again we’re so happy to have you, Beau. Welcome to our little family."

ZAlebs also noted that both Sithelo and Mr JazziQ were spotted rocking similar long brown coats, raising fans' suspicions. However, the suspected celebrity couple is yet to confirm or deny the dating allegations.

