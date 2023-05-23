Is Mary Jane Sidambe still feuding with Mihlali? Everything we know

Who is Mary Jane Sidambe? She is a South African celebrity wife to Leeroy Sidambe, a renowned South African businessman. He came to the limelight after allegations of leaving his wife for a girlfriend named Mihlali Ndamase. Is Mary Sidambe still feuding with Mihlali? Where is she now?

Mary and Leeroy have separated but have not divorced legally. Photo: @sidambe (modified by author)

Leeroy Sidambe is reported to have abandoned his wife, Mary Jane Sidambe, in favour of Mihlali Ndamase, a South African YouTuber and Twitter influencer. Leeroy and Mary are known to have had a long-standing feud. Do they have children?

Mary Jane Sidambe's profiles and bio

Full name Mary Jane Sidambe Gender Female Country South Africa Famous as Celebrity wife Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Separated Spouse Leeroy Sidambe

How old is Leeroy Sidambe's wife?

There is little known about Jane's exact date of birth. Mary Jane Sidambe's age is estimated to be between 25 to 30 years. She is of South African nationality.

Mary Jane Sidambe's Instagram

Mary runs a private Instagram account with over 11.3k followers. You can reach her via @marryjane_sidambe.

Mary Jane Sidambe's boyfriend

She is married to Leeroy Sidambe, famous as the Chairman and Group CEO of the Sakhile Ezweni Group of Companies. He hails from Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Who is Mihlali Ndamase?

Mihlali is a South African make-up artist and Vlogger. She was born on November 29, 1996, in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal. She is also the co-founder of the Siyasizana Foundation, a non-governmental organization that helps the less privileged.

Mary Jane Sidambe speaks out

Jane called Mihlali a homewrecker for having an affair with her husband of 11 years. She also accused her husband of abusing her emotionally and financially. Mary went to court demanding a decree of divorce, a fully furnished house, a vehicle and monthly upkeep.

According to Sunday World, the court ordered the prominent Gauteng businessman to return a range rover he took from Jane.

He was also ordered to cater for the maintenance and vehicle repairs costs. Moreover, he was ordered to pay R156.000 monthly to maintain his wife and children.

Leeroy is a renowned South African businessman. Photo: @sidambe (modified by author)

What is Mary Jane Sidambe's net worth?

Details about her exact net worth are not provided. Her husband, Leeroy Sidambe, has a net worth of between $2 million to $6 million.

Above is everything you need to know about Mary Jane Sidambe and Mihlali's feuds. Mary and Leeroy have separated but have not divorced legally.

