Biography of Yung Miami's kids, Jai Malik Wiggins Jr. and Summer Miami

Caresha Romeka Brownlee, popularly known as Yung Miami, is an American rapper, fashion designer and social media personality. She rose to stardom for being a member of the hip-hop duo called City Girls. Due to such popularity, the rapper's personal life and family have been subject to public scrutiny. How much do you know about Yung Miami's kids, Jai Malik Wiggins Jr. and Summer Miami?

American rapper Yung Miami and her son, Jai. Photo: @_princejai on Instagram, Amy Sussman via Getty Images (modified by author)

Celebrity children are some of the most famous people worldwide. They gain the attention of the internet and media right from birth. Yung Miami's kids have not been an exception.

Jai Malik Wiggins Jr. profile summary and bio

Full name Jai Malik Wiggins Jr. Nickname Jai Gender Male Date of birth 26 June 2013 Age 10 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Parents Yung Miami and Jai Wiggins Half-sibling Summer Miami Marital status Single Instagram @_princejai

How old is Jai Malik Wiggins Jr.?

Summer Miami Luellen is Jai Malik Wiggins Jr.'s half-sibling. Photo: @_princejai on Instagram (modified by author)

Jai Malik Wiggins Jr. (aged 10 as of 2023) was born on 26 June 2013. He holds American nationality and has Afro-American ethnic roots. Jai's zodiac sign is Cancer.

How many kids does Yung Miami have?

Yung Miami is a doting mother of two. Jai Malik is her eldest child with the late American rapper and producer Jai Wiggins. Summer Miami Luellen is the rapper's second child, and she was born on 16 October 2019. Her father, Joshua Luellen, is also a renowned record producer and rapper.

What happened to Jai Wiggins?

Jai Wiggins died on 15 June 2020 after succumbing to life-threatening injuries during a shoot-off. Although the exact circumstances surrounding his murder remain unknown, several sources claim that he was trying to defend his sister during the altercation.

Jai Malik Wiggins Jr.'s career

Jai Malik's zodiac sign is Cancer. Photo: @_princejai on Instagram (modified by author)

Jai Malik Wiggins Jr. is still young and has yet to begin his professional journey. On the other hand, his mother's hip-hop group, City Girls, gained public popularity after making an uncredited guest appearance on Drake's chart-topping single In My Feelings in 2018.

The duo signed to Quality Control Music the same year and released their debut mixtape, Period, and studio album, Girl Code. Their work spawned the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Platinum-certified US top 40 singles.

What is Yung Miami's net worth?

As of 2023, Yung Miami has an estimated net worth of $5 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful rapping career.

Jai Malik Wiggins Jr.'s profiles

The celebrity kid has an Instagram account with 75.4k followers. On the other hand, Yung has 6.6 million Instagram followers and 1.5 million Twitter followers.

Jai Wiggins died on 15 June 2020 after succumbing to life-threatening injuries during a shoot-off. Photo: @_princejai on Instagram (modified by author)

The American rapper is a mother of two children. Yung Miami's kids are Jai Malik Wiggins Jr. and Summer Miami Luellen. Hopefully, they will follow in their parents' footsteps to become household names in the entertainment industry.

