Riky Rick's parents, wife and children: Meet the late rapper's family

Rikhado Makhad, professionally known as Riky Rick, was a South African singer, songwriter, rapper, entrepreneur, producer and fashion designer. He was well known for his hit songs Nafukwa and Sondela. However, February 23, 2022, will forever be a gloomy day for Riky Rick's parents and the entire South African music scene, as it will be remembered as the day the singer died.

The rapper rose to prominence after he released his debut album in 2015. From most music critics, his music received positive feedback, securing him a seat in the competitive South African music scene. Unfortunately, his musical career was marred by numerous personal problems ranging from drug addiction to depression. His biography is a testament to his highs and lows.

Riky Rick's profile summary and bio

Riky Rick's age

The rapper was born on July 20 1987. Riky was 34 years old at the time of his death.

Where was Riky Rick originally from?

Makhado was originally from KwaMashu township near Durban, Natal. He was brought up by his maternal grandmother, the sole breadwinner. Rikhado Makhado's parents divorced when he was still a baby citing irreconcilable differences. After their divorce, Riky Rick's father moved to Johannesburg, while his mother, Louisa Zondo, travelled between America and South Africa to pursue her Law Degree.

Riky Rick's siblings

The singer was one of eight children, all young men. He had seven siblings, four from his mother's side and three from his father's.

Was Kumi Naidoo related to Riky Rick?

Kumi Naidoo was Rick's stepfather, who revealed that the singer was battling depression before his death.

Riky Rick's family

Rikhado met his wife, Bianca Naidoo, a famous South African model and social media personality, in 2010. After dating for three years, the couple tied the knot on May 26 2013, and were blessed with two children, one daughter and one son. Riky Rick's daughter, Jordan, was born from the singer's previous relationship. In 2013, Riky and Bianca welcomed their first child, a son named Malik Daniel.

Career

Makhado began his musical career after being inspired by Bongani Fassie. He made his debut with the song Barbershop, which featured Da L.ES. The singer rose to prominence after he released his second song, Nafukwa. Rick took advantage of the success Nafukwa had and released the hit song Amantombazane. Together with Ginger Bread Man, DJ Dimplez, Nadia Nakai, and Kid X, they released a remix of the same song.

In April 2016, he released Sondela. His hit Boss Zonke peaked at number 3 on the SA Hip Hop Top Ten List in October 2016. In 2017, featuring Frank Casinpp, Makhado released Scooby Snacks. Some of his other songs include:

Till I Die

Sunday Interlude

Papa Song

Summertime Love

Wonder Years

Thug life

Depression

During an interview in September 2020, the rapper admitted that he suffered from chronic depression. His troubled mental state also affected his music, as he often lashed out at the people he worked with.

Death

On February 23, 2022, Rick posted a troubling tweet on his Twitter account. Hours later, his friends found him dead in his house. A DJ who worked for him confirmed that he died by hanging himself. Later his family confirmed his death, requesting privacy as they mourned their loved one.

Although the rapper's death shocked the South African music scene and the continent at large, his memories will forever remain in the hearts of his supporters. Riky Rick's parents, family, friends and fans will surely miss him.

