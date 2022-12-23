Global site navigation

What did DMX's mother, Arnett Simmons, do to him? All about their relationship
by  Eunice Njoki

Arnette Simmons is an American celebrity parent. She is the mother of the late rapper DMX, real name Earl Simmons. He is known for hits like Party Up (Up in Here), X Gon' Give It to Ya, and Where the Hood At? Arnett and DMX did not have a good relationship growing up, and she was physically abusive towards him.

Rapper DMX sadly passed away in April 2021 after suffering from a heart attack caused by acute drug intoxication that had cut blood circulation to the brain. His mother made the decision to remove him from life support after he showed no improvement. The rapper was 50 years and left behind 15 children.

Arnett Simmons' profiles summary and bio

Full nameArnett Simmons
Year of birthAround 1951
Age About 71 years in 2022
Place of birthUnited States
Current residenceUnited States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfro-American
ReligionJehovah's Witness
GenderFemale
Sexual orientationStraight
Marital statusNot married
ChildrenThree, including rapper DMX and daughters Bonita and Shayla
ProfessionNot known
Known forBeing rapper DMX's mother

Is Arnett Simmons still alive?

Arnett is still alive. However, she is rarely seen in public since her son's tragic passing.

Arnett Simmons' age

The celebrity mother was born around 1951 in the United States. She was about 71 years old in 2022 and has Afro-American ethnicity.

Arnett Simmons' husband

Various online sources reveal that the celebrity mother is single. It is not known if she has ever been married after DMX's dad left the family. There are no details regarding Arnett Simmons' divorce.

Arnett Simmons' children

DMX's mother has three children. She was only 17 years when she gave birth to her firstborn daughter Bonita and later got rapper DMX, real name Earl Simmons when she on 19 years. Arnett Simmons' third child is daughter Shayla. She later gave birth to two stillborn sons.

Who is DMX's father?

His father is Joe Barker. He was only 18 when the rapper was born. Joe asked Arnett to terminate the baby and decided to cut all ties with the family when DMX arrived. He moved to Philadelphia and was rarely involved in his son's upbringing.

Barker used to work as an artist. He would paint watercolour paintings of street scenes and sell them at local fairs. It is unclear if he is also the father of DMX's siblings.

What did DMX's mother do to him?

Arnett Simmons was physically abusive towards DMX when he was growing up. He revealed in his autobiography, E.A.R.L., that when he was six, she beat him until two teeth fell from his mouth after he had erased some words in her notebook. Arnett's boyfriends would also beat him, and he had numerous cuts and bruises all over his body.

DMX had a traumatic childhood characterized by poverty. He was a troublemaker at school and changed schools often. He rarely attended class sessions which led to his bad grades. He even started robbing people to get money to purchase the things he wanted.

When DMX was 14, he started wandering on Yonkers streets at night and would befriend stray dogs to avoid Arnett's beatings. When his mother found out, he took him to a boys' group home. While here, Earl developed his love for rap. He adopted the stage name DMX after learning to play an instrument with that name.

Several years later, in 2012, Arnett surprised him when he was undergoing therapy on VH1's Couple's Therapy, and they had an emotional reunion. In a 2019 GQ feature, the late hip-hop star revealed that he loves his mother and has forgiven her.

Who are DMX children?

The late artist had 15 children with numerous women. He had four kids, Xavier Simons (1992), Praise Mary (2005), Sean (2002), and Tacoma (1999), with his ex-wife Tashera Simons. His other children are;

  • Sasha (born in 2002) with Patricia Trejo
  • Son with Monique Wayne (born in 2004)
  • Two children with Yadira Borrego
  • Sonovah Junior (born in 2009)
  • Aalihya (born in 2011)
  • Exodus Simmons (born in 2016) with Desiree Lindstrom
  • Twins K'ydn and Aidyn (born in 2019) with Pebbles Junell

Arnett Simmons' occupation

It is not known what DMX's mother does for a living. She is only known for being the mother of the legendary rapper.

Arnett Simmons' net worth

Her net worth is not known. Her son DMX had an estimated net worth of negative $1 million at the time of his death in April 2021. Despite releasing seven studio albums and selling over 74 million records, the rapper's fortune was exhausted by numerous financial and legal troubles. Since he passed without a will, his estate was to be divided equally among his children.

Arnett Simmons' facts

  • She was only 19 years when she gave birth to rapper DMX on 18th December 1970.
  • DMX's father, Joe Barker, left Arnett after the rapper was born since he did not want her to keep the child.
  • Arnett used to physically abuse DMX when he was young.
  • She reunited with her rapper son in 2012 on an episode of VH1's Couple's Therapy.
  • In April 2021, she made the decision to remove Earl from life support after he remained brain-dead for a few days with no signs of recovery.

Arnette Simmons may not have had a great relationship with his son when he was growing up, but they still had a love for each other. It is incredible that they finally got to mend their bond before DMX's tragic death.

