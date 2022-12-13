English musician Peter Gabriel is best known for being the original lead singer of the processive, successful rock band Genesis, before ultimately leaving in 1975 to pursue a solo career. Solsbury Hill was his first hit single, and the rest was history. During his height of success, he met and married Meabh Flynn. What is there to know about her?

The happy couple posed for the cameras at the 2013 Focus For Change gala benefiting WITNESS at Roseland Ballroom on 5 December 2013 in New York City. Photo: D Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Peter Gabriel's spouse is successful in her own right, being a singer, producer and filmmaker. Before we go into more details on her career and background, here is a summary of her full biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Meabh Flynn Birthplace England, United Kingdom Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Swainswick, Bath, United Kingdom Current nationality British Marital status Married to Peter Brian Gabriel (since 2002) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Children Two children (Isaac Ralph Gabriel and Luc Gabriel) Profession Musician, movie producer/filmmaker Native language English Net worth $4 million (most commonly reported)

Although she is also in the entertainment industry, she tends to shy away from the limelight and does not disclose much about her life. She also does not have any form of social media, further adding to the mystery surrounding her life. But, here is what we do know about her and her famous husband.

Who is Peter Gabriel's wife?

Meabh Flynn’s spouse is Peter Gabriel, and they have been married since 9 June 2002.

Who was Peter Gabriel's first wife?

The musician's first wife was Jill Moore, whom he married in 1971 until they finalised their divorce in 1987. Not much else is known about his first wife otherwise.

Does Peter Gabriel have children?

Meabh Flynn’s childrenr are Isaac Ralph Gabriel and Luc Gabriel. They prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight as well.

What age is Peter Gabriel?

The singer is 72 years old in 2022.

The couple with their son Isaac backstage during rehearsals for the ‘46664 - Give One Minute of Your Life to Aids’ benefit concert at Greenpoint Stadium in 2003. Photo: Frank Micelotta

Source: Getty Images

Meabh Flynn’s age

The songstress' age has not been confirmed, but she is estimated to be anywhere between 37 to 50 years old.

Meabh Flynn’s movies

Her accredited production appearance is Growing Up on Tour: A Family Portrait. The 2004 documentary done by Anna Gabriel focuses on her father Peter Gabriel's 2002 US concert tour and the behind-the-scenes family life that came along with it.

Meabh Flynn’s net worth

Peter Gabriel’s net worth is most widely reported to be $4 million.

Meabh Flynn’s profiles

She is not currently on social media.

Meabh Flynn and Peter Gabriel are a couple that largely prefers to keep their marriage and family out of the harsh scrutiny of the public eye. The lowkey secluded lifestyle seems to be working for them.

