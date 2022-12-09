Milo William Langdon’s biography: All about the oldest son of Liv Tyler

Although some children are born to famous parents, they choose to lead a private life away from the public eye. Such is the case with Milo William Langdon, best known as the oldest child of American actress Liv Tyler and her ex-husband Royston.

Milo William Langdon is best known as Liv Tyler's oldest son with her ex-husband Royston Langdon. Photo: Raymond Hall

Source: Getty Images

Unlike most celebrity children, Milo William Langdon lives off-grid, is not on social media, and hardly makes any public appearances. Nevertheless, this read defies the odds and unveils his lesser-known facts.

Milo William Langdon’s profile and bio summary

Famous as Liv Tyler’s oldest son Date of birth 14 December 2004 Place of birth Manhattan, New York Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 17 years as of early December 2022 Nationality American Mother Liv Tyler Father Royston William Langdon Step-siblings Sailor Gene and Lula Rose Gardner

Milo William Langdon’s biography

Liv Tyler's oldest son Milo William Langdon is in his teenage years. Photo: @misslivalittle on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

He is best known as one of Liv Tyler’s children, and the oldest for that matter. Here are lesser-known facts about him.

Milo William Langdon’s parents

Both his parents are big names in the American entertainment scene. His mother Liv Tyler is a former model, actress, singer, and producer. She made her film debut in the 1994 film Silent Fall but has over time become famous for her works in Lord of the Rings, Empire Records, Heavy, and The Strangers.

Milo William Langdon’s parents are American actress and former model Liv Tyler and British musician Royston William Langdon. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

His father Royston William Langdon is a British musician best known for his role in the band Spacehog. He is also an actor known for films such as The Craft, Fanboys, and D3: The Mighty Ducks.

Is Liv Tyler still married to Royston Langdon?

No, she is not. Although their love story seemed like one with a happy ending when they exchanged vows in Barbados in 2003, it, however, came to an end in 2008.

Milo William Langdon’s age

He was born on 14 December 2004, in Manhattan, New York. He is counting days to celebrating his eighteenth birthday as of this writing.

Milo William Langdon’s siblings

After divorcing Royston, Liv found love again in the arms of football agent David Gardner. The love birds welcomed Milo’s first half-sibling Sailor Gene Gardner in February 2015.

A year later, they welcomed his half-sister Lula Rose Gardner on 8 July 2016. Sadly, this relationship also did not work and the two split, in an entirely amicable manner.

Milo William Langdon’s net worth

There are no reports about his net worth. According to most of Milo William Langdon’s profiles, the celebrity kid is yet to pursue a paying career for he is still in school. However, his mother’s net worth is reported to be $50 million as of 2022.

Milo William Langdon’s Instagram

Despite being a Gen Z kid, William is a social media ghost. He is not on any popular social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter. It is, therefore, hard to know his whereabouts and interests. However, his mother Liv is active on social media and often shares a few pictures of Langdon, especially on his birthday.

Milo William Langdon is the son of veteran American actress Liv Tyler and her British musician ex-husband Royston Langdon. Unlike most celebrity kids, Langdon maintains a low key lifestyle and is even not on social media.

