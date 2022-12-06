Where is Isha Blaaker? Everything to know about the Red Riding Hood actor

Despite Isha Blaaker's admirable educational background, he carved a niche in the entertainment industry, which ultimately translated into fame. How much do you know about him? How about going through the details of his biography to learn more?

Isha Blaaker is a renowned commercial model and actor. He has walked the runway for several fashion houses, his most significant one being the former New York Fashion Week. He has also been on the cover of a couple of fashion magazines. As an actor, he has featured in Tyler Perry's production, a testament to his success. Go through these details as they unpack his life and rise to fame.

Isha Blaaker's profile summary and bio

Full name Isha Blaaker Nickname The Charming Boxer Gender Male Date of birth 21st May 1988 Age 34 years (as of December 2022) Birthday 21st May Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Paramaribo, Suriname Current residence Los Angeles, USA Nationality Surinamese Ethnicity Mixed Languages Creole and Engels Religion Christian Sexual orientation Straight Eye colour Grey Hair colour Black Height in cm 182 cm Height in feet 6'1" Weight in kg 87 kg Weight in pounds 191 lbs Body measurements in inches 44-32-40 Occupation Actor and model Sister Noa Brother Bob Instagram YouTube

Isha Blaaker's age

Isha is 34 years old as of December 2022. He was born on 21st May 1988 in Paramaribo, Suriname.

Isha Blaaker's parents

Isha Blaaker's parents, whose identity remains a mystery, lived in Suriname before relocating to Holland. Isha has an elder brother whom he calls Bob Bon who is famous on Instagram as a fitness enthusiast. His younger sister, Noa Blankaa, is also a commercial model. She is signed with IMG Fashion World.

Education

According to Isha Blaake's LinkedIn account, he attended the Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University, between 2008 and 2013. In 2010, he attended the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH) for his Bachelor's Exchange.

In 2012 and 2013, he returned to the Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University, for his Master's degree in Change management and consultancy. In 2013, he was a student at Tel Aviv University, where he obtained his Master's exchange.

Isha Blaaker's career

Judging by his LinkedIn profile, you would expect Isha to work as a management consultant in the corporate world. However, fate had other plans for him; he ended up in other non-business ventures.

Isha Blaaker's modelling career

While doing his internship, Blaaker interacted with a modelling scout who talked him into trying out a career in modelling. He decided to put his good looks into use and signed with Max modelling agency in January 2014.

Isha Blaaker's modelling career started paying sooner than he had expected. He got the opportunity to feature in publications such as Azarenko, Seven Tribes and Bijenkorf as a model. In April 2022, he was on the cover of Kolor magazine. He also ventured into runway modelling like the New York fashion week.

Acting career

Following his successful modelling career and modest fame, Isha ventured into acting. His first TV project was DMF, the 2019 series, where he played Michael. His next acting role was in season 2, episode 16 of The Flight Attendant, the 2020 TV show.

In 2021, he took up a role as Anton in five episodes of the first season of Red Riding Hoods. His most recent TV feature has to be his most significant milestone in acting. Blaaker made an appearance in Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming as Davi. Apart from acting and modelling, Isha is also into kickboxing.

Isha Blaaker's height

Isha's striking looks cannot go unnoticed. They have significantly contributed to his success as a commercial model. He stands 6 feet 1 inch tall, an equivalent of 182 cm.

At this towering height, Isha weighs 87 kg or 191 lbs. He has a well-toned masculine body. His chest is 44 inches wide, his waist 32 inches, his biceps 23 inches and his hips 40 inches.

Isha Blaaker's relationship

No details are available to publicly reveal Blaaker's relationship status. He has not hinted at being in a relationship with anyone on his social media platforms either. Therefore, that aspect of his life remains a mystery.

Isha Blaaker's Instagram

Granted his fame, Isha enjoys a significant following on social media. As of December 2022, he has over 87,000 followers on Instagram. He shares snippets of his life as a model and what he enjoys doing. He is a lover of life and a workout enthusiast.

Isha Blaaker's videos

If you wish to have a better perspective of his personality, check him out on YouTube. He shares snippets of his life on the platform. On YouTube, he enjoys an audience of close to 1,000 subscribers as of December 2022.

Where is Isha Blaaker?

Isha currently lives in New York City. Nonetheless, he still recognises his Southern American roots, as highlighted in his Instagram bio.

Isha Blaaker's net worth

His finances are also a puzzle. He earns from his modelling and acting careers. He has not publicly revealed how much his salary is or his investments if there are any.

Despite his commendable educational background, Isha Blaaker has carved a lucrative career in the entertainment industry. He has had the honour of working with Tyler Perry and being photographed by celebrity and renowned photographers like Toni Simalagic. Even though he rarely lets the public into his personal life, his success speaks volumes about his life.

