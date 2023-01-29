Global site navigation

Who is Ian Keasler? The life story of Shannon Lee's spouse
Сelebrity biographies

by  Priscillah Mueni

Ian Keasler is an American celebrity spouse famous for his affiliation with Shannon Lee. Shannon is Bruce Lee's only living child, actress, and businessman. Unlike his wife, who often tops the headlines, Ian Keasler prefers living away from the limelight. His biography lets you into his life while setting the record straight about his life.

Shannon Lee and husband, Ian Keasler
Shannon Lee and husband, Ian Keasler
Ian Keasler and Shannon have been in each other's lives for more than three decades and played integral roles in each other's success. They might subscribe to different ideologies, especially with Shannon's celebrity status. Nonetheless, they seem comfortable with the paths they pursue.

Ian Keasler's profile summary and bio

Full name Anthony Ian Keasler
GenderMale
Year of birth1962
Age 60 years (as of January 2023)
Place of birth United States of America
Nationality American
Ethnicity Caucasian
Hair colour Dark brown
Eye colour Dark brown
Height 172 cm (5'8")
Weight 70 kg (154 lbs)
Occupation Art dealer, art designer, lawyer
Alma mater Tulane University
Marital status Married
Spouse Shannon Lee
Children 1 (Wren Lee Keasler)

Ian Keasler's age

Ian was born in 1962 in the USA, although details about his exact birthdate are not publicly available. As of January 2023, he is 60 years of age.

Ian Keasler's ethnicity

Judging by his looks, Keasler's ethnicity is Caucasian, and he is an American citizen. There are speculations that he could be of a mixed-race background.

Ian Keasler's spouse

Ian met Shannon, his wife, in the 1980s while in college in New Orleans, Louisiana. They were friends and eventually transitioned into romantic partners and dated for six years. Ian Keasler and Shannon Lee exchanged marital vows on 22nd August 1994 in a small private wedding.

The couple has been incredibly private about their marriage and, at one point, sparked speculations that they could be divorced, even though that is not the case. Moreso, Ian is not on social media to hint at what it is like to be married to Bruce Lee's daughter.

Shannon Lee
Shannon Lee at the Asia Society Southern California's 2022 Annual Gala.
Ian Keasler's children

Ian and Shannon might have succeeded at keeping their life away from the limelight. However, they could not hide details about the new addition to their family:

Who is Wren Keasler's father?
Wren Keasler
How old is Wren Keasler?

The couple had their daughter, Wren Lee Keasler, their only child, on 14th December 2002. Ian Keasler's daughter is 20 years old. Shannon often shares her photos on her Instagram account, and on her 18th birthday, she gushed over how much Wren brought love wherever she went.

Wren, like her father, is very private. Even though she owns social media accounts, they are private. For instance, her Instagram account has over 1,200 followers, unlike her mother's, which has over 171,000 followers as of February 2023.

Ian Keasler's movies

Ian is said to primarily worked as an art dealer, mainly African tribal art. He has been in the field for more than a decade, and there are speculations that he is an artist.

Ian allegedly featured in No Horizon, the short film released in 2003. According to a publication by Hollywoodzam, Keasler is a trained lawyer who obtained his legal qualification from Pepperdine University School of Law and was admitted to the California State Bar in 2000. However, these claims are unverifiable.

Since he is married to a family with so much regard for martial arts, one would easily assume he is also a martial artist. Ian and his wife, Shannon, taught at Bruce Lee's Jun Fan Jeet Kune Do by Bruce Lee's friend, Ted Wong.

Bruce Lee's daughter
Shannon Lee at the opening night gala screening of Marvel Studios 'Eternals' in Los Angeles, California.
What is Bruce Lee's daughter doing now?

Shannon Lee is the only living child of the legendary Bruce Lee, and her father's legacy lives through her career as an actress and businesswoman. Her TV roles include:

YearTV showRole
1995 WMAC MastersHost
1998Martial LawVanessa Feng
2000EpochPamela
2012I Am Bruce LeeExecutive producer
2019-presentWarriorExecutive producer

She has also been featured in the following films:

YearFilmRole
1993Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story Party singer
1994Cage IIMilo
1997High VoltageJane Logan
1998Enter the EaglesMandy
1998BladeResident
2001Lessons for an AssassinFiona
2002She, Me and HerPaula Jemison
2020Be WaterSelf

Ian Keasler's net worth

Ian is a very private figure and prefers keeping his life away from the limelight. Therefore, information about finances is not publicly available.

How much is Bruce Lee's daughter worth?

Shannon Lee is worth $10 million earned from her career as an actress and business ventures.

Ian Keasler might not be the figure that makes it to the headlines. Nonetheless, his affiliation with Shannon Lee makes him a person of interest.

