Who is Ian Keasler? The life story of Shannon Lee's spouse

Ian Keasler is an American celebrity spouse famous for his affiliation with Shannon Lee. Shannon is Bruce Lee's only living child, actress, and businessman. Unlike his wife, who often tops the headlines, Ian Keasler prefers living away from the limelight. His biography lets you into his life while setting the record straight about his life.

Ian Keasler and Shannon have been in each other's lives for more than three decades and played integral roles in each other's success. They might subscribe to different ideologies, especially with Shannon's celebrity status. Nonetheless, they seem comfortable with the paths they pursue.

Ian Keasler's profile summary and bio

Full name Anthony Ian Keasler Gender Male Year of birth 1962 Age 60 years (as of January 2023) Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Height 172 cm (5'8") Weight 70 kg (154 lbs) Occupation Art dealer, art designer, lawyer Alma mater Tulane University Marital status Married Spouse Shannon Lee Children 1 (Wren Lee Keasler)

Ian Keasler's age

Ian was born in 1962 in the USA, although details about his exact birthdate are not publicly available. As of January 2023, he is 60 years of age.

Ian Keasler's ethnicity

Judging by his looks, Keasler's ethnicity is Caucasian, and he is an American citizen. There are speculations that he could be of a mixed-race background.

Ian Keasler's spouse

Ian met Shannon, his wife, in the 1980s while in college in New Orleans, Louisiana. They were friends and eventually transitioned into romantic partners and dated for six years. Ian Keasler and Shannon Lee exchanged marital vows on 22nd August 1994 in a small private wedding.

The couple has been incredibly private about their marriage and, at one point, sparked speculations that they could be divorced, even though that is not the case. Moreso, Ian is not on social media to hint at what it is like to be married to Bruce Lee's daughter.

Ian Keasler's children

Ian and Shannon might have succeeded at keeping their life away from the limelight. However, they could not hide details about the new addition to their family:

How old is Wren Keasler?

The couple had their daughter, Wren Lee Keasler, their only child, on 14th December 2002. Ian Keasler's daughter is 20 years old. Shannon often shares her photos on her Instagram account, and on her 18th birthday, she gushed over how much Wren brought love wherever she went.

Wren, like her father, is very private. Even though she owns social media accounts, they are private. For instance, her Instagram account has over 1,200 followers, unlike her mother's, which has over 171,000 followers as of February 2023.

Ian Keasler's movies

Ian is said to primarily worked as an art dealer, mainly African tribal art. He has been in the field for more than a decade, and there are speculations that he is an artist.

Ian allegedly featured in No Horizon, the short film released in 2003. According to a publication by Hollywoodzam, Keasler is a trained lawyer who obtained his legal qualification from Pepperdine University School of Law and was admitted to the California State Bar in 2000. However, these claims are unverifiable.

Since he is married to a family with so much regard for martial arts, one would easily assume he is also a martial artist. Ian and his wife, Shannon, taught at Bruce Lee's Jun Fan Jeet Kune Do by Bruce Lee's friend, Ted Wong.

What is Bruce Lee's daughter doing now?

Shannon Lee is the only living child of the legendary Bruce Lee, and her father's legacy lives through her career as an actress and businesswoman. Her TV roles include:

Year TV show Role 1995 WMAC Masters Host 1998 Martial Law Vanessa Feng 2000 Epoch Pamela 2012 I Am Bruce Lee Executive producer 2019-present Warrior Executive producer

She has also been featured in the following films:

Year Film Role 1993 Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story Party singer 1994 Cage II Milo 1997 High Voltage Jane Logan 1998 Enter the Eagles Mandy 1998 Blade Resident 2001 Lessons for an Assassin Fiona 2002 She, Me and Her Paula Jemison 2020 Be Water Self

Ian Keasler's net worth

Ian is a very private figure and prefers keeping his life away from the limelight. Therefore, information about finances is not publicly available.

How much is Bruce Lee's daughter worth?

Shannon Lee is worth $10 million earned from her career as an actress and business ventures.

Ian Keasler might not be the figure that makes it to the headlines. Nonetheless, his affiliation with Shannon Lee makes him a person of interest.

