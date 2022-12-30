Is Noelene Edwards still married to Paul Hogan (Crocodile Dundee)?
Noelene Edwards is famed for her relationship with the Australian actor Paul Hogan. Though she is married to someone else today, the celebrity ex-wife is known for divorcing Paul then marrying him again not long after. Unfortunately, on those two occasions, their marriage did not work. Do they still have a relationship today?
Noelene became a household name after these two divorces. When they separated in 1987, a lot happened. Where is she now? Go through her biography to learn more about her life.
Noelene Edwards' profiles
|Full name
|Noelene Edwards
|Age
|83 years ( as of 2023)
|Gender
|Female
|Year of birth
|1940
|Place of birth
|Northern Beaches Sydney, Australia
|Nationality
|Australian
|Marital status
|Married
|Eye colour
|grey
|Hair color
|Blonde
|Height in inches
|5'7"
|Religion
|Christianity
|Children
|5
|Known for
|Celebrity wife
|Ethnicity
|White Caucasian
|Hair Color
|Blonde
|Husband
|Reg Stretton
Noelene Edwards' age
The ex-wife of a famous actor born in 1940 is a native of Sydney's Northern Beaches in Australia. She will turn 83 in 2023, and nothing about her parents or siblings has been made public. Edwards is an Australian citizen and a Christian whose level of formal education is unknown.
Career
Paul's first wife has kept all of her details highly private. It is not clear what the celebrity wife does for a living. Unlike her husband then, Noelene Edwards did not work in the entertainment industry.
Personal life
Noelene is now married to Reg Stretton. Their wedding was on March 21, 2000, at the Manly Pacific Park Royal Hotel in Sydney, Australia.
Who was Noelene Edwards' husband?
The Australian lady first got married in 1958 to Paul Hogan, the Australian comedian who had just begun his acting career. He is regarded as one of the entertainment industry's most talented people.
Hogan held a variety of odd occupations, including building bridges. After Paul gained fame through a weekly television sketch-comedy series called The Paul Hogan Show, his career significantly changed for the better.
He is the hero of Crocodile Dundee, a series of action comedies that became famous in 1986. Throughout the series, Paul played the lead character. After several years, Noelene and paul divorced, and he married Linda Kozlowski.
Who is Linda Kozlowski?
She was the second wife of Hogan. Linda Kozlowski portrayed Sue Charlton in the first Crocodile Dundee movie. The two fell in love on set, married, and had one child.
Is Paul Hogan still married to Kozlowski?
After 23 years of marriage, the couple divorced in September 2013, citing irreconcilable reasons. Linda remarried in 2017 to her spouse, Moulay Hafid Babaa, a business partner currently residing in Morocco.
Who is Paul Hogan's wife now?
Since his last divorce in 2013, the movie star had not married again. He lives in Los Angeles with one of his sons.
Who are Paul Hogan's children
Paul has a total of six children; five sons and a daughter. Four sons and a daughter are from his marriage with Noelene. Chance, his son with Linda, is a musician
Noelene Edwards' net worth
It is yet to be determined how much the Australian lady is worth. Her specific work line is also unknown, and her salary has not been made public.
Are Paul Hogan and Noelene still friends?
In 2016 Hogan's ex-wife mentioned that the two had not communicated for a long time. They are co-parents, but it is unclear whether they have any other relationship.
Is Noelene Edwards still alive?
The celebrity wife lives in Sidney. The mother of five keeps all her details private and does not appear on any social media page.
The relationship between Noelene Edwards and Paul Hogan is known to have ended in divorce in 1987. They have been married twice, but after their last divorce, they both went their separate ways. They have each lived different lives, only connected by the children they had.
