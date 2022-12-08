Who is Flavor Flav's wife, Elizabeth Trujillo? Biography and facts

Who is Flavor Flav married to? Being a celebrity wife exposes one to public scrutiny, which is the case for Elizabeth Trujillo, popularly known as Flavor Flav's wife. Born William Jonathan Drayton, Flavor is an American rapper and hype man known for his yells of Yeah, boyeeee!

Elizabeth Trujillo became famous after she tied the knot with the American rapper. Flavor rose to prominence by rapping about political topics. He performed with Chuck D, a co-member of the rap duo Public Enemy.

Elizabeth Trujillo's profiles & bio

Name Elizabeth Trujillo Birthday 1975 Age 47 (As of 2022) Gender Female Nationality American Ethnicity Middle-Eastern Eye colour Dark Brown Hair colour Black Profession Celebrity Spouse Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Spouse Flavor Flav Children 2

How old is Liz Trujillo?

Elizabeth Trujillo (aged 47 years as of 2022) was born in 1975. She holds American nationality, and her ethnicity is Mid-Eastern.

Elizabeth Trujillo's marriage

Liz Trujillo is Flavor Flav's wife, and they met when they were filming the reality TV show Flavor Flav. In its third season, William proposed to her and tied the knot in a private wedding.

Elizabeth Trujillo's children

In 2010, the couple was blessed with a son, Karma Drayton. Although Karma remains the only known child Liz and Flav share, he is not their only child, as they have kids from other relationships. Karma is his mother's second child and his father's seventh. The other kids are Dayzna, Karren, William, Shaniq, Kayla and Quanah Drayton.

Elizabeth Trujillo's husband

Flavour Flav was born William Drayton on March 16, 1959, in Roosevelt, Long Island, New York. He is celebrated as an American musician and television personality who rose to prominence as a member of the hip-hop group Public Enemy. He demonstrated his talent early, but he was a troubled child. He released his first solo album, Flavor Flav, also known as Hollywood, to a tepid response from fans and critics.

Possessing the most sampled voice in the history of hip-hop, Flav, along with his group, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2020.

What is Elizabeth Trujillo's profession?

Liz is a reality TV personality since she has appeared on a few of VH1's reality shows, including Reunion of Flavor of Love season 3. She also appeared on the third season of Couples Therapy, a reality television show aired on VH1 from June 12, 2013, to August 21, 2013.

What is Elizabeth Trujillo's net worth?

The celebrity wife has not revealed her exact net worth. However, she is believed to be enjoying the vast net worth of his rapper-husband Flav, estimated at $2 million.

Above is Elizabeth Trujillo's biography and everything you need to know about the celebrity spouse. She only came to the limelight as the wife of American rapper Flavor Flav.

