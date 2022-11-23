Who is Dan Bongino's wife? Paula Andrea Bongino's biography and facts

Paula Andrea Bongino is an American businesswoman and web designer widely known for being the wife of Dan Bongino, an American Conservative political commentator, radio, and TV show host. Besides, he is also an author and has worked as a police officer in the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and as a secret service agent.

Paula rides on the fame of her husband, who has acquired public figure status due to his involvement in political issues. Many political enthusiasts might be familiar with Dan Bongino, but who is his wife?

Paula Bongino's profile summary and bio

Full name Paula Andrea Bongino Date of birth 2nd August 1975 Age 47 years as of 2022 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Cali, Columbia Nationality American, Columbian Current residence Palm City, Florida, United States of America Ethnicity White Languages English, Spanish Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Height 5 feet 5 inches Relationship status Married Husband’s name Dan Bongino Children Isabel and Amelia Religion Christian Education Baruch College Profession Web designer, businesswoman

How old is Paula?

The celebrity wife was born on 2nd August 1975 in Cali, Columbia. Paula Andrea Bongino's age is 47 years in 2022.

Where is Paula Bongino from?

She is a Columbian by birth, as she was born and brought up in Columbia. There are no details regarding her early life and upbringing. Paula hails from a Christian family.

Paula Andrea Bongino's nationality

The celebrity wife is a Columbian- American. She is originally from Columbia. Paula relocated to the United States to further her studies and met her current husband.

Paula Bongino’s husband and children

The businesswoman is married Daniel John Bongino, an American Conservative political commentator, who hosts radio and TV shows. The couple tied the knot on 30th August 2003 after dating for two years. They have two daughters, Isabel, born on 15th January 2004, and Amelia, born on 20th January 2012.

Paula Bongino’s career

Paula attended early education in her home country, Columbia, and later went to Baruch College after relocating to America. She is an accomplished businesswoman. She sells martial arts equipment and does web designing and security consulting. Paula operates all the family businesses from home. On the other hand, Paula Andrea Bongino's husband is a political commentator and hosts the Conservative talk radio show and other TV shows on Westwood One and Fox News.

Paula Andrea Bongino's net worth

Despite being a businesswoman, her value cannot be accounted for as the businesses she runs are family businesses. Meanwhile, Dan Bongino’s net worth is $10 million. He has had a lucrative career in the political and public sectors.

Paula Andrea Bongino's health

The businesswoman and web developer lives a quiet life despite being a celebrity wife, and nothing is known about her health. However, her husband was diagnosed with throat cancer after a tumour was found in his throat. He underwent surgery and recovered.

Paula Andrea Bongino's height

The celebrity wife and mother of two is approximately 5 feet and 5 inches. Her body weight is about 57 kilograms.

Andrea Bongino leads a quiet life with her children away from her husband’s fame. She continues to run her businesses and care for the family.

