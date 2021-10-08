20 most famous people in the world in 2022: Who are they?

Being a celebrity has its pros and cons. It is assumed that most famous people have got it all in life. Famous people get special treatment wherever they go, have fans from different parts of the world, and get more opportunities to make money or run businesses.

Some of the most famous people in 2022.



The most famous people in 2022 are drawn from different fields. They include celebrities from the entertainment industry, politicians, businessmen, and living legends. They appear on the list because they are extremely successful in their careers.

Most famous people in the world in 2022

Many people admire and emulate celebrities for various reasons. Check out the list of the most famous people in the world in 2022 and discover what made them famous.

20. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Photo: @ANGELA WEISS/AFP



Full name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Kimberly Noel Kardashian Date of birth: 21st October 1980

21st October 1980 Age: 41 years (as of 2022)

41 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Occupation: Socialite, media personality, and entrepreneur

Socialite, media personality, and entrepreneur Net worth: $1.4 billion

Kim Kardashian became famous after her s*x tape with her then-boyfriend Ray J was leaked in 2007. She took advantage of the fame to build a brand. Her family has starred in reality television shows.

Besides being a media personality, she is an entrepreneur running multiple businesses, including Skims and Skkn by Kim. She is one of the most famous celebrities in 2022, and her net worth is about $1.4 billion.

19. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez arrives for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles. Photo: @Valerie MACON/ AFP



Full name: Selena Marie Gomez

Selena Marie Gomez Date of birth: 22nd July 1992

22nd July 1992 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Grand Prairie, Texas, United States of America

Grand Prairie, Texas, United States of America Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Singer, songwriter, and actress Net worth: $95 million

Selena Gomez is a young American singer, actress, and songwriter. She started acting professionally at seven on Barney & Friends and has over 100 acting credits.

The singer has released three albums in her music career, and all have achieved Gold status. Some of her top songs are Love You Like a Love Song, Ice Cream, Wolves, Lose You to Love Me, and Same Old Love. She has a net worth of $95 million.

18. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods speaks to the media after the second round of the 94th PGA Championship at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Resort in South Carolina. Photo: @Montana Pritchard/The PGA of America



Full name: Eldrick Tont "Tiger" Woods

Eldrick Tont "Tiger" Woods Date of birth: 30th December 1975

30th December 1975 Age: 46 years (as of 2022)

46 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Cypress, California, United States of America

Cypress, California, United States of America Occupation: Golfer

Golfer Net worth: $1 billion

Tiger Woods recently attained billionaire status. His wealth comes from his salary, endorsements, and other income during his 27-year-long career.

He gained fame after becoming the youngest Masters champ at only 21. He has participated in and won many golf competitions and is considered the greatest golfer of this century.

17. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards 2018 at the MGM Grand Resort International in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: @LISA O'CONNOR/ AFP



Full name: Taylor Alison Swift

Taylor Alison Swift Date of birth: 13th December 1989

13th December 1989 Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States of America

West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States of America Occupation: Singer-songwriter

Singer-songwriter Net worth: $400 million

Taylor Swift is one of the most famous celebrities because her music is amazing, and her lyrics are relatable. She is also incredible at writing songs.

Her talent and hard work have earned her a net worth of $400 million. The singer's outspoken nature about women's rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and other social issues makes her loveable.

16. Will Smith

Will Smith poses in the press room with his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a leading role for King Richard during the 28th annual SAG Awards. Photo: @Frederic J. Brown/ AFP



Full name: Willard Carroll Smith II

Willard Carroll Smith II Date of birth: 25th September 1968

25th September 1968 Age: 53 years (as of 2022)

53 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America Occupation: Actor, rapper, and producer

Actor, rapper, and producer Net worth: $350 million

Will Smith recently attracted global attention after slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. He is a famous actor who has been in the limelight for decades.

He has over 70 acting credits and over 50 producer credits. One of his best works was The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, a show he starred in and produced. He is an Oscar award recipient.

15. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner arrives for the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Photo: @ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)



Full name: Kylie Kristen Jenner

Kylie Kristen Jenner Date of birth: 10th August 1997

10th August 1997 Age: 25 years old (as of 2022)

25 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Occupation: Media personality, socialite, model, and cosmetics entrepreneur

Media personality, socialite, model, and cosmetics entrepreneur Net worth: $600 million

Kylie Jenner is the youngest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner family. She is a reality television star and cosmetics entrepreneur who grew up in the limelight as a star on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

At one point, she was considered a self-made billionaire. However, documents showed her business was much smaller than the family claimed, leading her to lose her billionaire title. Her current net worth is $600 million.

14. LeBron James

The Lakers' LeBron James during their game against the Bulls at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Photo: @Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images



Full name: LeBron Raymone James Sr.

LeBron Raymone James Sr. Date of birth: 30th December 1984

30th December 1984 Age: 37 years (as of 2022)

37 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Akron, Ohio, United States of America

Akron, Ohio, United States of America Occupation: Basketball player

Basketball player Net worth: $1 billion

LeBron James achieved billionaire status in 2022. He is a basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association and is arguably the greatest of all time.

He joined the NBA in 2004 and is recorded as one of the few people who have been selected to 16 All-Star games in NBA History. He has made a mark as one of the biggest philanthropists in the contemporary age.

13. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande arrives for the 2018 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Photo: @ANGELA WEISS/ AFP



Full name: Ariana Grande-Butera

Ariana Grande-Butera Date of birth: 26th June 1993

26th June 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Boca Raton, Florida, United States of America

Boca Raton, Florida, United States of America Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and actress

Singer, songwriter, and actress Net worth: $220 million

Ariana Grande won the hearts of numerous people globally as a child actor on Nickelodeon. She is one of the highest-paid and most popular celebrities in 2022. She has a net worth of $220 million and easily makes between $20m and $30m annually.

Her vocal range is pretty impressive. Some of her hit jams are The Way, Love Me Harder, God is a Woman, Bang Bang, Be Alright Focus, and Side to Side.

12. Justin Beiber

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England. Photo: @Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester



Full name: Justin Drew Bieber

Justin Drew Bieber Date of birth: 1st March 1994

1st March 1994 Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: St. Joseph's Hospital, London, Canada

St. Joseph's Hospital, London, Canada Occupation: Singer

Singer Net worth: $285 million

Justin Beiber is a talented singer who started his career as a teen. He has sold over 150 million records worldwide and has a net worth of $285 million. He is among the highest-paid entertainers in 2022.

Besides music, his humble and sweet demeanour during fan meets makes him loveable. Fans have also reported he is approachable and down-to-earth.

11. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey speaks during the Apple product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Photo: @The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Image



Full name: Oprah Gail Winfrey

Oprah Gail Winfrey Date of birth: 29th January 1954

29th January 1954 Age: 68 years (as of 2022)

68 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Kosciusko, Mississippi, United States of America

Kosciusko, Mississippi, United States of America Occupation: Talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and philanthropist

Talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and philanthropist Net worth: $2.5 billion

Oprah Winfrey is among the most famous women of all time. She is a globally-recognised television host, television writer, director, model, and philanthropist. She has hosted the Oprah Winfrey Show, a talk show that maintained a high rating for many years.

Oprah is known as the Queen of All Media and was the first black multi-billionaire of the 20th century. She has a net worth of $2.5 billion.

10. Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S. Photo: @George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images



Full name: Mark Elliot Zuckerberg

Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Date of birth: 14th May 1984

14th May 1984 Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: White Plains, New York, United States of America

White Plains, New York, United States of America Occupation: Media magnate, internet entrepreneur, and philanthropist

Media magnate, internet entrepreneur, and philanthropist Net worth: $62.8 billion

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the richest people in the world, with a net worth of $62.8 billion. He is best known as the co-founder of the popular social media platform called Facebook (Meta).

In 2015, he made headlines after promising to donate 99% of his Facebook shares worth more than $45 billion to charity..

9. Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation in New York City. Photo: @James Devaney/GC Images



Full name: Donald John Trump

Donald John Trump Date of birth: 14th June 1946

14th June 1946 Age: 76 years (as of 2022)

76 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, New York, United States

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, New York, United States Occupation: Politician, media personality and businessman

Politician, media personality and businessman Net worth: $3 billion

Donald Trump is best known as the former president of the United States of America. He has a net worth of $3 billion. Besides politics, he is a successful businessman and entrepreneur who inherited part of his wealth from his father.

He took over his parents' real estate company in 1971 and renamed it the Trump Organization. His organisation has interests in various things, including golf courses and casinos. He has also authored multiple books, including The Art of the Deal.

8. Lionel Messi

Argentina's Lionel Messi sits out practice a day before his team plays El Salvador in a friendly match at FedExField in Landover MD. Photo: @John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images



Full name: Lionel Andrés Messi

Lionel Andrés Messi Date of birth: 24th June 1987

24th June 1987 Age: 35 years (as of 2022)

35 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Rosario, Argentina

Rosario, Argentina Occupation: Footballer

Footballer Net worth: $600 million

Lionel Messi is a professional footballer who plays for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the Argentina national team. Many people consider him the best soccer player in the world, with a net worth of $600 million.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Manchester United at Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford. Photo: @Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images



Full name: Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM Date of birth: 5th February 1985

5th February 1985 Age: 37 years (as of 2022)

37 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, Funchal, Portugal

Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, Funchal, Portugal Occupation: Footballer

Footballer Net worth: $500 million

Cristiano Ronaldo is a professional footballer with a net worth of $500 million. He plays as a forward for Premier League club Manchester United and is the captain of the Portugal national team.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time and is often compared with Lionel Messi in the debate over who is the best footballer in the world

6. Robert Downey Jr.

Actor Robert Downey Jr. attends the Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Endgame' cast place their hand prints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX Forecourt in Hollywood. Photo: @VALERIE MACON/ AFP



Full name: Robert John Downey Jr.

Robert John Downey Jr. Date of birth: 4th April 1965

4th April 1965 Age: 57 years (as of 2022)

57 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States

Manhattan, New York, United States Occupation: Actor and producer

Actor and producer Net worth: $300 million

Robert Downey Jr. is a globally-recognised actor, producer and singer with a net worth of $300 million. People best know him for his roles as Iron Man in the Marvel franchise of the same name.

The role of Iron Man made him one of the highest-paid actors in the history of Hollywood. He has earned people's respect for overcoming substance abuse addiction and reinventing his career.

5. Bill Gates

Bill Gates walks to a morning session during the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. Photo: @Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images



Full name: William Henry Gates III

William Henry Gates III Date of birth: 28th October 1955

28th October 1955 Age: 66 years (as of 2022)

66 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Seattle, Washington, United States of America

Seattle, Washington, United States of America Occupation: Business magnate, software developer, investor, author, and philanthropist

Business magnate, software developer, investor, author, and philanthropist Net worth: $118 billion

For a long time, Bill Gates held the record of the world's richest man. His name seldom misses on the list of famous people's names. He is the founder and former chairman, and CEO of Microsoft.

He was placed as the second richest person in the world in July 2017 when Amazon founder Jeff Bezos overtook him. He is consistently among the five richest people in the world, and his current net worth is $118 billion.

4. Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks before signing The Inflation Reduction Act in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: @Drew Angerer/Getty Images



Full name: Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. Date of birth: 20th November 1942

20th November 1942 Age: 79 years (as of 2022)

79 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Scranton, Pennsylvania, United States of America

Scranton, Pennsylvania, United States of America Occupation: Politician

Politician Net worth: $9 million

Joe Biden is among the 10 most famous people in the world today. He is the sitting president of the United States of America after beating Donald Trump in the November 2020 elections.

He is the 47th Vice President of the United States under President Barack Obama, and his current net worth is $9 million.

3. Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appears at the Warner Brothers panel promoting his upcoming film "Black Adam" at the San Diego Convention Centre. Photo: @Daniel Knighton/Getty Images



Full name: Dwayne Douglas Johnson

Dwayne Douglas Johnson Date of birth: 2nd May 1972

2nd May 1972 Age: 50 years (as of 2022)

50 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Hayward, California, United States of America

Hayward, California, United States of America Occupation: Actor, businessman, and former professional wrestler

Actor, businessman, and former professional wrestler Net worth: $800 million

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the highest-paid and most-famous entertainers in the world in 2022. He gained mainstream fame as a wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), where he worked from 1996 to 2004.

He has numerous acting credits, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Fate of the Furious, Moana, and Furious 7. He has a net worth of $800 million.

2. Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos provides the keynote address at the Air Force Association's Annual Air, Space & Cyber Conference in Oxen Hill, MD. Photo: @Jim WATSON/ AFP



Full name: Jeffrey Preston Bezos

Jeffrey Preston Bezos Date of birth: 12th January 1964

12th January 1964 Age: 58 years (as of 2022)

58 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States of America

Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States of America Occupation: Entrepreneur, media proprietor, investor, computer engineer, and commercial astronaut

Entrepreneur, media proprietor, investor, computer engineer, and commercial astronaut Net worth: $166.6 billion

Jeff Bezos is the founder, executive chairman and former president and CEO of Amazon. He became famous after surpassing Bill Gates as the richest person in the world from October 2017 to January 2021.

In 2022, he is ranked as the third-richest person globally after Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault & family. He has a net worth of $166.6 billion.

1. Elon Musk

Elon Musk arrives at the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: @James Devaney/GC Images



Full name: Elon Reeve Musk FRS

Elon Reeve Musk FRS Date of birth: 28th June 1971

28th June 1971 Age: 51 years (as of 2022)

51 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Pretoria, South Africa

Pretoria, South Africa Occupation: Business magnate and investor

Business magnate and investor Net worth: $219 billion

Elon Musk is the founder of SpaceX and Tesla and is globally recognised as the wealthiest man alive in 2022. He is worth $219 billion.

He recently made headlines after offering to buy Twitter for $44 billion. He later sought to end his bid alleging multiple breaches of the agreement. In August 2022, he joked about buying Manchester United, charging a heated debate over the struggling club’s future.

Who are the most famous people in the world?

The most popular people today include Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Oprah Winfrey, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Taylor Swift.

Where do most famous people live?

While celebrities live in different parts of the world, many of them tend to gravitate to the coasts of the United States of America. Most have homes in Hollywood Hills, California or New York.

What state has the most famous people?

The states of New York and California are home to many famous people in the United States of America.

Who is the most famous person in world?

It is challenging to pinpoint a single person who is the most famous globally, but some of the top contenders for this spot are Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Dwayne Johnson, Joe Biden, and Bill Gates.

Who is the greatest celebrity of all time?

Choosing the greatest celeb is daunting because different people look up to celebrities. Even so, some of the top contenders for this slot are Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Bruce Lee, Elvis Presley, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dwayne Johnson, and Elon Musk.

Who are the most famous people in history?

The most famous people in history are listed below.

Michael Jackson

Bruce Lee

Albert Einstein

Elvis Presley

Tom Hanks

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Morgan Freeman

Katy Perry

Taylor Swift

David Garrett

Have you spotted your favourite personality in the above list of famous persons in the world in 2022? Be sure to keep it here for more updates about the most famous people in the world today.

