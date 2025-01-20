Who plays the GEICO Caveman? Jeff Daniel Phillips takes the spotlight

Auto insurance company GEICO introduced the Caveman in 2004 as part of its advertising campaigns. The ad was created as a humorous and unique juxtaposition of prehistoric characters in modern-day settings. But who is the man behind the makeup? Uncover the actor who plays the GEICO Caveman in the latest commercials.

Jeff Daniel Phillips at 'Dexter: Original Sin' premiere (L) and GEICO Caveman at the 'Dressed To Kilt' charity fashion show in NYC (R). Photo: Michael Loccisano/Kristina Bumphrey (modified by author)

The GEICO Caveman has become a popular campaign character in popular culture for the last two decades. Its iconic status earned it a place on the Madison Avenue Advertising Walk of Fame in 2008. Later, in 2010, the mayor of Homer, Alaska, gave the Caveman a key to the city.

Jeff Daniel Phillips' profile summary

Full name Jeffrey Daniel Phillips Date of birth February 19, 1965 Age 59 years old as of January 2025 Net worth Approx. $300,000 Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American Height 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m/193 cm) Gender Male Marital status Married Children A daughter Parents Juanita Phillips (mother), Chester Phillips (father) Education University of Southern California (Fine arts and filmmaking) Michigan State University (Computer Graphics) Temple University's Tyler School of Arts (Filmmaking) Maine West High School Profession Actor, filmmaker Years active Early 1990s to date Social media Instagram

Who plays the GEICO Caveman?

Actor Jeff Daniel Phillips portrays the GEICO Caveman in the latest ad campaigns. The Chicago native was in early commercials introduced in the early 2000s. He reprised the character (Maurice) in the short-lived ABC sitcom Cavemen, which aired from 2007 to 2008.

Jeff made a comeback over 15 years later, in December 2023. He appeared in several campaigns throughout 2024, including Guess, Heckler, and The Caveman Watches, a GEICO Commercial.

Phillips joined the GEICO family after being spotted by commercial directors who were impressed by his performance in a Los Angeles play. In a 2012 interview with Journal Star, he mentioned that he initially did not want people to know he was in the GEICO Caveman insurance commercials.

I kept a lid on it for a long time that I was the Caveman...You always worry about being pigeonholed. I am proud of the work. But it blows me away and surprises me how many people love that character.

Top 5 facts about the GEICO Caveman. Photo: Jason LaVeris on Getty Images (modified by author)

Which other actors have portrayed the GEICO caveman?

Several actors have portrayed the iconic GEICO Caveman character. Apart from Jeff Daniel Phillips' Caveman, others include;

McManus Woodend: He portrayed the GEICO Caveman from 2009 to 2018, appearing in over 25 national commercials. Today, McManus is an Assistant Professor of Digital Media at the University of Southern Indiana.

He portrayed the GEICO Caveman from 2009 to 2018, appearing in over 25 national commercials. Today, McManus is an Assistant Professor of Digital Media at the University of Southern Indiana. John Lehr: He is the original GEICO Caveman who appeared in the company's first ad campaign in 2004. He was depicted reacting to the tagline, 'So easy, a caveman could do it,' by storming off the set of a TV commercial where he was a worker holding a boom mike.

He is the original GEICO Caveman who appeared in the company's first ad campaign in 2004. He was depicted reacting to the tagline, 'So easy, a caveman could do it,' by storming off the set of a TV commercial where he was a worker holding a boom mike. Ben Weber: He is among the original GEICO cavemen and occasionally appeared as a sidekick caveman to Jeff Daniel Philips' character. He also has several film and TV credits.

He is among the original GEICO cavemen and occasionally appeared as a sidekick caveman to Jeff Daniel Philips' character. He also has several film and TV credits. Ben Wilson: He portrayed the GEICO Caveman in early commercials.

He portrayed the GEICO Caveman in early commercials. Jim Rose: He appeared in several early GEICO commercials.

GEICO Caveman during the Indy 500 Parade for the IRL IndyCar Series 93rd running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 23, 2009, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana. Photo: Robert Laberge

What does the Geico Caveman really look like?

In real life, GEICO Caveman actors look nothing like the character. The caveman look is achieved by working with a skilled makeup artist.

The actor usually wears custom-made facial prosthetics, dental veneers, body hair, a wig, and contact lenses and layered with makeup. According to McManus Woodend, the prosthetics take around three hours to put on and about one and a half hours to take off.

What has Jeff Daniel Phillips been in?

Jeff has worked both in front and behind the camera on various projects for over three decades. He has appeared in three Rob Zombie movies, portraying five different characters, including Halloween 2 as Howard Boggs/Uncle Seymour Coffins, The Lords of Salem as Herman 'Whitey’ Salvador/Goat Walker, and 31 as Roscoe Pepper.

Jeff Daniel Phillips' movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Dexter: Original Sin 2024 Levi Reed Christmas Bloody Christmas 2022 Sherriff Monroe The Munsters 2022 Herman Munster/Zombo/Shecky 3 From Hell 2019 Warden Virgil Dallas Harper Satanic Panic 2019 Steve Larson The Gifted 2017-2018 Tex/Fade Claws 2017 Circus The Ice Cream Truck 2017 Delivery Man APB 2017 Duke Johnson Flaked 2016-2017 Uno Happy Birthday 2016 Frank Zappa 31 2016 Roscoe Pepper Westworld 2016 Tenderloin There Shall Come Angeles (Short film) 2016 Bearded Man Irwindale (Short film) 2016 Kirby Reed Agents of SHIELD 2015 David A. Angar The Weight of Blood and Bones (Short film) 2015 Sol White Futurestates 2014 The Foreman Dr Jeckel and Mr Coffins (Short film) 2014 Mr Coffins The Lord of Salem 2012 Herman 'Whitey’ Salvador CSI: Miami 2010 Photo Assistant Trust Me 2009 Hal the Blind Date Halloween II 2009 Howard/Uncle Seymour Coffins Elsewhere 2009 Officer Berg Cavemen 2007-2008 Maurice Standoff 2006 Neil Van Sickle Unknown 2006 Iron Cross Arrest & Trial 2000 Jason Brumwell Sneakers 1992 Guard

The actor(s) who plays the GEICO Caveman has made the character a beloved advertising icon for the last two decades. He is not only the face of GEICO but a beloved cultural phenomenon who made the phrase 'So easy, a caveman could do it' a household phrase.

