Global site navigation

Valerie Bertinelli's net worth: how much is the actress worth in 2025?
Celebrity biographies

Valerie Bertinelli's net worth: how much is the actress worth in 2025?

by  Alice Wabwile 5 min read

Valerie Bertinelli's net worth today places her among the most successful Hollywood stars. She has been in show business for over five decades and portrayed several iconic roles in shows like Hot in Cleveland and One Day at a Time.

Valerie Bertinelli's net worth
Valerie Bertinelli attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024, in West Hollywood (L). Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Gilbert Flores (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Valerie Bertinelli was a pre-teen when she made her acting debut. She has also turned her love for cooking into a successful venture with best-selling cookbooks and award-winning cooking shows.

Valerie Bertinelli's profile summary

Full nameValerie Anne Bertinelli
Date of birthApril 23, 1960
Age64 years old as of January 2025
Place of birthWilmington, Delaware, United States
Current residenceHollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed Italian, English, and Irish
ReligionChristian (Catholic)
Height5 feet 3.5 inches (1.61 m/161 cm)
Eye colourBrown
Sexual orientationStraight
Marital statusDivorced
Ex-husbandTom Vitale (2011-2022), Eddie Van Halen (1981-2007)
ChildrenWolfgang Van Halen
ParentsNancy Carvin, Andrew Francis Bertinelli Jr.
SiblingsFour, including David, Patrick, Drew, and Mark Bertinelli
EducationTami Lynn School of Arts
ProfessionActress, television personality, author
Years active1971 to date
HobbiesCooking
Social mediaInstagramFacebookX (Twitter)
Websitevaleriebertinelli.com

Read also

Who is Kim Darby? All you need to know about the 'True Grit' star

Valerie Bertinelli's net worth in 2025

The One Day at a Time actress is estimated to be worth $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She made her fortune as an actress, an author, and as a culinary television host.

Valerie Bertinelli's career

Bertinelli started acting in the early 1970s when she was around 12. She got her big break in 1975 when she joined the sitcom One Day at a Time as Barbara Cooper. The role won her two Golden Globe Awards.

The actress later starred in the religious drama series Touched by an Angel (2001-2003) and the sitcom Hot in Cleveland (2010-2015). Valerie transitioned into culinary television in the mid-2010s. She told Closer Weekly in 2019 that the decision was motivated by her love for cooking.

I was never quite comfortable acting. Now, I'm just able to be me and cook. 

Read also

Janet Jackson's net worth now: A look at her career and fortune

Valerie joined the Food Network in 2015 and has hosted several cooking shows, including Valerie's Home Cooking and Kids Baking Championship. She won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Culinary Program and Outstanding Culinary Host for Valerie's Home Cooking.

Valerie Bertinelli's facts
Top 5 facts about actress Valerie Bertinelli. Photo: Nathan Congleton on Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

Valerie Bertinelli's movies and TV shows

ProjectYearRole
Kids Baking Championship2015-2024Valerie Bertinelli/host
Valerie's Home Cooking2015-2023Valerie Bertinelli/host
'Signed, Sealed, Delivered'2014Rebecca Starkwell
Hot in Cleveland2010-2015Melanie Moretti
True Confessions of a Hollywood Starlet2008Aunt Trudy
Finding John Christmas2003Kathleen McAllister
Personally Yours2000Susannah Stanton
Two Mothers for Zachary1996Jody Shaffell
The Haunting of Helen Walker1995Helen Walker
What She Doesn't Know1992Molly Kilcoin
I'll Take Manhattan1987Maxine Amberville
Faerie Take Theatre1986Princess Sabrina
I Was a Mail Order Bride1982Kate Tosconi
The Promise of Love1980Kathy Wakeman

Read also

Who was Lauren Compton's husband? A look at her dating history

Valerie Bertinelli's salary on Food Network

Details of Valerie Bertinelli's contract with Food Network have not been made public. She announced her departure in January 2024 when the network failed to renew her multi-series contract.

How much did Valerie Bertinelli make on One Day at a Time?

The two-time Golden Globe-winning actress reportedly made $20,000 per episode on the classic sitcom, according to NCESC. Valerie appeared in 208 of 209 episodes from 1975 to 1984, making over $4.16 million.

Valerie Bertinelli's books

The actress is a New York Times best-selling author. She published two memoirs, including Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today (2022) and Losing It: And Gaining My Life Back One Pound at a Time (2008). Bertinelli has also written a series of cookbooks like One Dish at a Time, Valerie's Home Cooking, and Indulge.

Read also

Matt Damon's net worth today: A peek at the actor's fortune

Valerie Bertinelli during the Emmy Awards
Valerie Bertinelli during the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019, in Pasadena, California. Photo: David Crotty
Source: Getty Images

Did Valerie Bertinelli inherit money from Eddie Van Halen?

Eddie Van Halen's will was not made public when he passed away in October 2020. The rock star married Valerie in 1981, and they welcomed a son, Wolfgang, in 1991.

They separated in 2001 and finalized the divorce in 2007 but remained friends and co-parents. Eddie was married to publicist Jane Liszewski at the time of his death. His net worth was estimated to be $100 million, making him one of the richest rock stars.

How much money did Valerie Bertinelli have to give her ex-husband?

Bertinelli's divorce from Tom Vitale was finalized in November 2022. According to court documents, she was required to pay him $2.2 million, but neither party will receive spousal support because of their Prenuptial Agreement. She also paid him $500,000 in May 2022.

How much is Valerie Bertinelli's house worth?

Read also

What happened to Wendy Williams? Inside her hiatus and health updates

In 2002, the former Food Network host purchased a $2.25 million, 5,200-square-foot mansion in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. The home has six bathrooms and five bedrooms.

Valerie expanded her property portfolio in 2020 when she bought another Hollywood Hills home for $1.92 million. She listed the 2,500-square-foot ranch-style mansion two years later, in August 2022, for $2.549 million and sold it for $2.9 million.

Valerie Bertinelli in New York City
Valerie Bertinelli presents onstage during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival on October 13, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky
Source: Getty Images

Valerie Bertinelli's net worth continues to grow with her versatility in the entertainment industry. Despite the challenges she faces in her personal life, she remains a beloved Hollywood figure.

READ ALSO: David Goggins' net worth: How rich is the retired Navy Seal?

Briefly.co.za published all you need to know about David Goggins' net worth. David has carved out a successful career as a best-selling author and motivational speaker after leaving the Navy.

Goggins is known for his extraordinary feats as an endurance athlete, having participated in multiple ultra-marathons, triathlons, and ultra-distance cycling races. Discover lesser-known facts about how David Goggins turned his talent into a massive net worth.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Alice Wabwile avatar

Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: