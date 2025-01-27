Valerie Bertinelli's net worth: how much is the actress worth in 2025?

Valerie Bertinelli's net worth today places her among the most successful Hollywood stars. She has been in show business for over five decades and portrayed several iconic roles in shows like Hot in Cleveland and One Day at a Time.

Valerie Bertinelli attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024, in West Hollywood (L). Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Valerie Bertinelli was a pre-teen when she made her acting debut. She has also turned her love for cooking into a successful venture with best-selling cookbooks and award-winning cooking shows.

Valerie Bertinelli's profile summary

Full name Valerie Anne Bertinelli Date of birth April 23, 1960 Age 64 years old as of January 2025 Place of birth Wilmington, Delaware, United States Current residence Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Italian, English, and Irish Religion Christian (Catholic) Height 5 feet 3.5 inches (1.61 m/161 cm) Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Tom Vitale (2011-2022), Eddie Van Halen (1981-2007) Children Wolfgang Van Halen Parents Nancy Carvin, Andrew Francis Bertinelli Jr. Siblings Four, including David, Patrick, Drew, and Mark Bertinelli Education Tami Lynn School of Arts Profession Actress, television personality, author Years active 1971 to date Hobbies Cooking Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) Website valeriebertinelli.com

Valerie Bertinelli's net worth in 2025

The One Day at a Time actress is estimated to be worth $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She made her fortune as an actress, an author, and as a culinary television host.

Valerie Bertinelli's career

Bertinelli started acting in the early 1970s when she was around 12. She got her big break in 1975 when she joined the sitcom One Day at a Time as Barbara Cooper. The role won her two Golden Globe Awards.

The actress later starred in the religious drama series Touched by an Angel (2001-2003) and the sitcom Hot in Cleveland (2010-2015). Valerie transitioned into culinary television in the mid-2010s. She told Closer Weekly in 2019 that the decision was motivated by her love for cooking.

I was never quite comfortable acting. Now, I'm just able to be me and cook.

Valerie joined the Food Network in 2015 and has hosted several cooking shows, including Valerie's Home Cooking and Kids Baking Championship. She won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Culinary Program and Outstanding Culinary Host for Valerie's Home Cooking.

Top 5 facts about actress Valerie Bertinelli. Photo: Nathan Congleton on Getty Images (modified by author)

Valerie Bertinelli's movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Kids Baking Championship 2015-2024 Valerie Bertinelli/host Valerie's Home Cooking 2015-2023 Valerie Bertinelli/host 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' 2014 Rebecca Starkwell Hot in Cleveland 2010-2015 Melanie Moretti True Confessions of a Hollywood Starlet 2008 Aunt Trudy Finding John Christmas 2003 Kathleen McAllister Personally Yours 2000 Susannah Stanton Two Mothers for Zachary 1996 Jody Shaffell The Haunting of Helen Walker 1995 Helen Walker What She Doesn't Know 1992 Molly Kilcoin I'll Take Manhattan 1987 Maxine Amberville Faerie Take Theatre 1986 Princess Sabrina I Was a Mail Order Bride 1982 Kate Tosconi The Promise of Love 1980 Kathy Wakeman

Valerie Bertinelli's salary on Food Network

Details of Valerie Bertinelli's contract with Food Network have not been made public. She announced her departure in January 2024 when the network failed to renew her multi-series contract.

How much did Valerie Bertinelli make on One Day at a Time?

The two-time Golden Globe-winning actress reportedly made $20,000 per episode on the classic sitcom, according to NCESC. Valerie appeared in 208 of 209 episodes from 1975 to 1984, making over $4.16 million.

Valerie Bertinelli's books

The actress is a New York Times best-selling author. She published two memoirs, including Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today (2022) and Losing It: And Gaining My Life Back One Pound at a Time (2008). Bertinelli has also written a series of cookbooks like One Dish at a Time, Valerie's Home Cooking, and Indulge.

Valerie Bertinelli during the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019, in Pasadena, California. Photo: David Crotty

Did Valerie Bertinelli inherit money from Eddie Van Halen?

Eddie Van Halen's will was not made public when he passed away in October 2020. The rock star married Valerie in 1981, and they welcomed a son, Wolfgang, in 1991.

They separated in 2001 and finalized the divorce in 2007 but remained friends and co-parents. Eddie was married to publicist Jane Liszewski at the time of his death. His net worth was estimated to be $100 million, making him one of the richest rock stars.

How much money did Valerie Bertinelli have to give her ex-husband?

Bertinelli's divorce from Tom Vitale was finalized in November 2022. According to court documents, she was required to pay him $2.2 million, but neither party will receive spousal support because of their Prenuptial Agreement. She also paid him $500,000 in May 2022.

How much is Valerie Bertinelli's house worth?

In 2002, the former Food Network host purchased a $2.25 million, 5,200-square-foot mansion in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. The home has six bathrooms and five bedrooms.

Valerie expanded her property portfolio in 2020 when she bought another Hollywood Hills home for $1.92 million. She listed the 2,500-square-foot ranch-style mansion two years later, in August 2022, for $2.549 million and sold it for $2.9 million.

Valerie Bertinelli presents onstage during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival on October 13, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

Valerie Bertinelli's net worth continues to grow with her versatility in the entertainment industry. Despite the challenges she faces in her personal life, she remains a beloved Hollywood figure.

