Who was Juanita Katt? All about Barbara Hale's daughter

Having celebrity parents automatically thrust you into the limelight. No one understands this better than Juanita Katt, the daughter of the late Hollywood stars Barbara Hale and Bill Williams. But unlike her brother, she does not share their parents’ love for the big screens. On the contrary, Juanita avoids the media and paparazzi like the plague.

Barbara Hale during the 2001 Golden Boot Awards (L). The actress, her husband, and their kids in Chinatown in 1957. Photo: Frederick M. Brown, CBS (modified by author)

Bill Williams was an American actor who rose to stardom for starring in The Adventures of Kit Carson. On the other hand, award-winning actress Barbara Hale was best known for portraying Della in Perry Mason. But how much do you know about the couple’s last-born child, Juanita Katt? Despite her low-key profile, we have defied the odds to uncover lesser-known details about her.

Juanita Katt’s profile summary

Full name Juanita Katt Gender Female Date of birth 22 December 1953 Age 71 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Parents Barbara Hale and Bill Williams Siblings Jodi and William Katt Maternal grandparents Wilma and Luther Ezra Hale

Interesting facts about Juanita Katt

In an era where most celebrity kids bask in the glory of their parents’ prominence, Juanita seeks to be different. Despite the late Barbara Hale and Bill Williams being icons in the film industry, she leads one of the most grounded and private lifestyles.

Juanita Katt’s age and ethnic background

Juanita Katt (aged 71) was born on 22 December 1953 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her paternal grandparents were German immigrants, while her mother was of Irish and Scottish descent.

How did Juanita Katt’s parents meet?

Bill Williams and Barbara Hale met in 1945 during the filming of West of the Pecos. They exchanged nuptials on 22 June 1946. During a January 2015 interview with NoirCity, the actress shared juicy details about her marriage, saying:

Bill and I were married for over four decades. He was a doting husband and father. Our union was admirable.

Late actress Barbara Hale during an episode of Perry Mason in 1958. Photo: CBS

Juanita Katt’s mother won an Emmy Award in 1959

Barbara bagged her first credited role in the 1943 film Higher and Higher. Below are some of her movies and TV shows:

Lady Luck (1946)

(1946) Lorna Doone (1951)

(1951) The Millionaire (1956)

(1956) Buckskin (1968)

(1968) Adam-12 (1971)

(1971) Big Wednesday (1978)

She retired in 2000 and was presented a Golden Boot Award for contributing to western cinema in 2001.

What was the cause of Barbara Hale’s death?

According to TheWrap, Hale succumbed to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease on 26 January 2017. She was 94 at the time of her death.

Losing her dad when she was 39

Barbara Hale’s husband, Bill, died of a brain tumour in 1992 at 77. Like his wife, he was a household name in the showbiz. His career spanned 48 years (from 1933 to 1981).

Some of William’s acting credits include Deadline at Dawn, King Kong, Date with the Angels and The Untouchables.

How many children did Barbara Hale have?

Besides Juanita, Williams and Barbara had two other kids: Jodi (born in 1947) and William Katt (born in 1951).

While scanty information exists about Jodi, Katt gives good meaning to the famous phrase, “The apple does not fall from the tree.”

Hale and her husband, Bill Williams, at a California nightclub. Photo: M. Garrett

He is a musician and actor widely recognised for his role in The Greatest American Hero. Here are some other films Barbara Hale’s son has starred in:

First Love (1977)

(1977) Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend (1985)

(1985) Rising Storm (1989)

(1989) House IV: The Repossession (1992)

(1992) The Clean and Narrow (2000)

(2000) The Man from Erath: Holocene (2017)

Juanita Katt’s mom’s millionaire status

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Barbara was worth $3 million at her death. She amassed her wealth from her successful modelling career in the early 1940s, eventually leading her to Hollywood. The bulk of Hale’s fortune is attributed to her acting career.

FAQs

Bill Williams and Barbara Hale’s popularity spilled over to their kids. Below are some frequently asked questions about the pair’s second daughter, Juanita:

What happened to Juanita Katt?

Little information is publicly available about the celebrity daughter. Although there have been speculations that she passed on, the rumours are considered false without official confirmation.

How old was Barbara Hale when she died?

The actress (94 at death) was born on 18 April 1922 in DeKalb, Illinois, USA. Her parents, Wilma and Luther Ezra Hale, raised her alongside her only sibling, Juanita.

Are Barbara Hale and William Katt related?

American actor William was Barbara and Bill’s only son and second-born son. He made his film debut at age 19.

William Katt during a 2016 interview with Herald Radio. Photo: Arthur Pollock

Did Barbara Hale have grandchildren?

According to Hale’s IMDb profile, she has six grandchildren and three great-grandkids. Her son, William, has three kids: Clayton, Dakota and Emerson.

Juanita Katt maintains a low profile despite being the daughter of two famous Hollywood stars. Details about her personal and professional life remain shrouded in mystery.

