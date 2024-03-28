Meet Eleanor Talitha Bailey, the daughter of Devon Aoki and James Bailey

Eleanor Talitha Bailey is her mother's look-alike. She is the third child of model Devon Aoki and her husband, James Bailey. Eleanor has collaborated with her mother on various occasions and is often featured on her social media posts alongside her siblings.

Eleanor Talitha holding a trophy after winning a horse racing competition (R). Photo: @devonaoki on Instagram (modified by author)

Talitha's mother, Devon, is one of the biggest names in show business. She has appeared in several films, featured on the cover of major magazines, and walked on some of the world's biggest runways. On the other hand, her father, James Bailey, has built a successful corporate career.

Eleanor Talitha Bailey's profile summary

Full name Eleanor Talitha Bailey Date of birth February 12, 2015 Age 9 years in 2024 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Gender Female Parents Devon Aoki (mother), James Bailey (Father) Siblings Three, including Alessandra Linville Bailey (sister) James Hunter Jr (brother), Evelyn Bailey (sister) Relatives Steve Aoki (Uncle), Hiroaki Aoki (Grandfather) Pamela Hilburger (Grandmother) Known for Being Devon Aoki's daughter

How old is Eleanor Talitha Bailey?

Eleanor Talitha Bailey's age is 9 years in 2024. She was born on February 12, 2015, in the United States. She has mixed ethnicity, including Japanese, German, and English from her mother's side.

Eleanor Talitha Bailey's parents

Eleanor's parents, James Bailey and Devon Aoki, got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot about a year later in April 2011. Her mother, Devon, is an American actress and model. She is the daughter of a former Olympic wrestler and the founder of the Benihana restaurant chain, the late Hiroaki Aoki. The model's mother is jewel designer Pamela Hilburger.

Devon began her modelling career at 13 and became the face of Versace at 16. She appeared in the 2003 film 2 Fast 2 Furious and later had a role in Sin City (2005). Devon Aoki's husband, James Bailey, is a Harvard graduate working as an analyst for Boston-based TA Associates.

Top 5 facts about Devon Aoki's daughter Eleanor Talitha Bailey. Photo: @devonaoki on Instagram (modified by author)

Eleanor Talitha Bailey's siblings

Eleanor has three siblings, including two sisters and one brother. Her elder sister, Alessandra Linville Bailey, was born on February 12, 2013 (age 10 years in 2024), while her elder brother, James Hunter Jr., was born in 2011 (13 years). The last Aoki-Bailey sibling is daughter Evelyn, who was born in 2020 (3 years).

Eleanor Talitha is her mother's mini-me model

Eleonor made her magazine cover debut in November 2023 when she was featured on Vogue Japan alongside her supermodel mother. Davoki uploaded the photoshoot pictures to her Instagram with the caption, 'Thank you so much. Vogue Japan 2023 November Issue with my baby girl Eleanor'.

Apart from modelling, Elanor is into sports. She occasionally competes in horse racing and emerged number one at the Horses in the Park competition held in November 2023. Her mother captioned the moment with a simple sentence, 'Socks and Eleanor this weekend', followed by a pink heart emoji.

Eleanor Talitha on the cover of Vogue Japan (R) and riding a horse (L). Photo: @devonaoki on Instagram (modified by author)

Devon Aoki is a proud mother

Aoki has achieved a lot in her professional and personal life, but her kids are her greatest gifts. When she embraced motherhood for the first time in 2011, she had nothing to worry about because she learnt the skills from her mother, German-English jewellery designer Pamela Hilburger.

In 2018, Devon partnered with Swarovski on their Mother's Day Campaign alongside her three kids, Hunter, Alessandra, and Eleanor. She called motherhood the best job in the world in an Instagram post from the photoshoot.

Thank you @swarovski!! Proud to be a part of a campaign celebrating the best job in the world. Here with my kids Hunter, Alessandra and Eleanor. Thank you to the mothers that inspire me everyday especially my own incredible mama.

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about Eleanor Talitha Bailey's family;

Does Devon Aoki have kids?

The model has four kids, including three daughters and one son. They include son James Hunter Jr and daughters Alessandra Linville, Eleanor Talitha, and Evelyn Bailey.

Who is Devon Aoki's daughter?

Devon has three daughters with her husband, James Bailey. Their eldest daughter, Alessandra Linville, was born in 2013, followed by daughter Eleanor Talitha in 2015. The couple welcomed their youngest daughter, Evelyn Bailey, in 2020.

Aoki's kids Hunter, Alessandra, Eleanor, and Evelyn during a family picture. Photo: @devonaoki on Instagram (modified by author)

How long has Devon Aoki been married?

The model has been married for over 12 years as of 2024. She tied the knot with her husband, financier James Bailey, in April 2011.

Is Devon Aoki fully Japanese?

The American supermodel is not fully Japanese but has mixed ethnic roots. Her father, Hiroaki Aoki, was a Japanese from Tokyo, while her mother, Pamela Hilburger, has English-German ancestry.

Is Devon Aoki related to Steve Aoki?

Devon Aoki and celebrated DJ Steve Aoki are half-siblings. They share the same father, Benihana restaurant chain founder Hiroaki Aoki. Steve's mother was Hiroaki's first wife, Chizuru Kobayashi, while Devon's mother, Pamela Hilburger, was the mogul's second wife.

Model Devon Aoki and her husband James Bailey during the Baby2Baby Gala at 3Labs in Culver City. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer

Eleanor Talitha Bailey and her three siblings are lucky to have caring parents. It is unclear what career path she will follow, but the opportunities are endless because of the connections and resources at her disposal.

