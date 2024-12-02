Blake Fielder-Civil: Where is Amy Winehouse’s ex-husband now?

Blake Fielder-Civil is most known as the ex-husband of Amy Winehouse, the late Grammy winner. Their difficult relationship, rife with addiction and controversy, remains a key topic in conversations about Winehouse's life and career.

Blake Fielder Civil on June 5, 2015, in London (L). Amy Winehouse at Seaclose Park in Newport June 9 2007 on the Isle Wight, England (R).Photos: Jude Edginton, Matt Cardy (modified by author)

While their romance influenced some of Winehouse's most hit songs, many feel it also led to her terrible death in 2011. Many wonder, more than a decade after her tragic passing: Where is Blake Fielder-Civil now?

Profile summary

Name Blake Fielder-Civil Place of birth Northamptonshire, England Date of birth April 16, 1982 Age 42 (as of November 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Father Lance Fielder Mother Georgette Civil Relationship status Reportedly engaged to Bay Wright (as of 2021) Ex-wife Amy Winehouse (2007–2009) Son Jack Fielder-Civil (with Sarah Aspin) Daughter Lola Jade Fielder-Civil (with Sarah Aspin)

Biography

Blake Fielder-Civil was born in Northampton, England, on April 16, 1982. His parents are Lance Fielder and Georgette Civil. Unfortunately, his parents split while he was a child, and his mother remarried.

His childhood was difficult. Despite this, he went to Bourne Grammar School and excelled at English.

However, he dropped out before completing his diploma. He moved from his family home to London in 2001, when he was 17 years old.

Blake Fielder-Civil's relationships and life story

His first documented relationship was with Amy Winehouse, whom he met in 2005 in a bar in Camden, London, and rapidly developed a passionate but destructive connection. They were engaged in April 2007 and married in Florida a month later, in front of a Miami clerk.

Amy Winehouse and her husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, on June 21, 2007, in Camden, London, England. Photo: Will (modified by author)

Their marriage is widely regarded as one of the most tempestuous in celebrity history. It was riddled with substance misuse troubles and public scandals.

According to IMDb, Amy Winehouse was allegedly compelled to pay Blake Fielder-Civil £150 ($189) for a kiss. The famous singer was asked to give him money if she sought physical contact.

"He would charge her £150 just to kiss him and get near him."

According to Reuters, Blake had allegedly assaulted a bar proprietor in 2006 and then attempted to cover it up. Six months after their wedding, Blake was arrested and imprisoned. According to The Guardian, he was released in February 2009.

Meanwhile, Winehouse experienced a series of legal challenges, most of which stemmed from drug use. The Daily Mail stated in 2007 that Winehouse's mental state appeared to be deteriorating at a time because she was taking more drugs than ever despite her family's appeals for treatment.

"Amy is very upset about her teeth because they have literally been falling out."

Blake Fielder-Civil and Amy Winehouse divorce

The couple split in 2009 following a brief but intense relationship. Judge Michael Segal read the divorce decree at the High Court in London. "Fielder-Civil, B" and "Winehouse, A.J", though named, did not attend the hearing.

Amy Winehouse and Blake Fielder-Civil on April 19, 2007, in London, England. Photo: Mark Milan

Blake Fielder-Civil and Sarah Aspin

After his relationship with Amy ended, Blake began a new chapter in his life with Sarah Aspin. In May 2011, the family had a son named Jack.

He was clean for a short time before resuming his drug use in 2011 and being arrested in June of the same year. Blake was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for committing a burglary to support his addiction.

Amy Winehouse's death

Amy's troubles with alcohol and drug addiction became increasingly apparent, and she seemed inebriated during several performances. In July, a month after she completed an alcohol rehabilitation program in 2011, Winehouse's security discovered her body in her London home. She was buried on July 26, 2011.

Did Blake Fielder-Civil attend Amy Winehouse's funeral?

Blake Fielder-Civil did not go to Amy Winehouse's funeral in 2011. At the time of her death, he was in prison for burglary and handgun possession.

It was alleged that the authorities had denied him compassionate leave, and Amy's father did not want him to attend. Sarah Aspin, his then-girlfriend, also told The Sun.

"He did not ask to be at Amy's funeral. There is no way he would want to be there in handcuffs. He has too much respect for Amy and her family to do that."

In interviews, Blake expressed remorse and heartbreak over her loss, wishing he could have been present to pay his respects. Amy Winehouse's family blamed Blake for the late Grammy winner's addiction.

Amy Winehouse performs during the 46664 concert in celebration of Nelson Mandela's life at Hyde Park on June 27, 2008, in London, England. Photo: Dan Kitwood

In a 2018 interview with Good Morning Britain, Fielder-Civil stated that the story around his and Winehouse's drug use was distorted. On the other hand, he is still dealing with his guilt over her early death. He stated in an April 2024 interview:

"If I had known how it was going to [end up], I would have been far more careful about the things I was doing and the people I was doing it with."

Sarah Aspin's second child and later separation

Blake Fielder-Civil nearly died of acute intoxication in August 2012, just after being released from prison. He was hospitalised in critical condition and survived after being placed in a coma.

Sarah was expecting their second child at the time; their daughter, Lola Jade, arrived in March 2013. However, Blake and Sarah eventually split up.

Where is Blake Fielder-Civil now?

Blake stirred controversy in 2014 when he posed at Amy Winehouse's grave. He has since maintained a low profile, appearing primarily for major events such as the premiere of Amy's biopic.

In 2021, media sites stated that Fielder-Civil was engaged to his girlfriend, Bay Wright, and that the two lived together in Leeds. However, few details are available about the present state of their relationship.

Frequently asked questions

Musician Amy Winehouse and Blake Fielder-Civil at the Mojo Honours List Awards Ceremony at The Brewery on June 18, 2007 in London, England. Photo: Dave Hogan

As Blake Fielder-Civil's life progresses, many questions linger concerning his history, relationship with the late singer Amy Winehouse, and present projects. The following are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions.

What happened to Amy Winehouse's husband? Blake Fielder-Civil, Amy Winehouse's wife's ex-husband, has kept a low profile in recent years, occasionally appearing in the media but mostly staying out of the spotlight.

Blake Fielder-Civil, Amy Winehouse's wife's ex-husband, has kept a low profile in recent years, occasionally appearing in the media but mostly staying out of the spotlight. What does Blake Fielder-Civil do for a living? He has had various odd occupations over the years, but his present occupation is unknown.

He has had various odd occupations over the years, but his present occupation is unknown. How much money did Blake get from Amy Winehouse? He obtained a $315,115 settlement following their divorce. As Wealth Advisor states, in 2019, he also filed a $1.4 million court claim against the late singer's estate.

Blake Fielder-Civil's life after Amy Winehouse has been a combination of trying to move on and confronting his history. For many Amy admirers, her ex-husband is a complicated figure who is both liked and hated in Amy's biography.

