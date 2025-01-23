Charissa Thompson's salary: How much does the Fox sportscaster earn?

Charissa Thompson has become a staple in sports broadcasting. Her journey has been marked by versatility and a knack for engaging audiences. Charissa Thompson's salary, therefore, is not just a number but a symbol of her hard-earned success in a competitive field.

She has navigated through various networks and roles and is notable for co-hosting Fox Sports Live and the ESPN2 series SportsNation. This article looks into Charissa Thompson's salary, net worth, career achievements, endorsements, and personal life.

Profile summary

Name Charissa Jean Thompson Place of birth Seattle, Washington, USA Date of birth May 4, 1982 Age 42 years old (as of January 2025) Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Zodiac sign Taurus Gender Female Ethnicity White Education University of California, Santa Barbara (B.A.) Occupation Sportscaster, Television host, Entrepreneur Marital status Divorced Spouse Kyle Thousand (m. 2020: div. 2022) Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Charissa Thompson's salary

According to Marca, Charissa Thompson's annual pay at Fox Sports is about $700,000. This high figure reflects her significant expertise and prominent duties at her workplace.

Her roles include presenting Fox NFL Kickoff and hosting pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage of Thursday Night Football on Amazon's Prime Video.

Humble beginnings at Fox Sports

After graduating from the University of California-Santa Barbara, Thompson initially took a human resources position at Fox Sports. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, she admitted:

I lied to get the job, then I felt so bad lying in the interview, saying I wanted to work in HR. I immediately called him and told him that I lied about wanting to work in HR. He ended up giving me the job because I was honest, and a big part of the job was honesty.

Breaking into broadcasting

In 2007, Thompson transitioned to a role as a production assistant at FOX Sports Net Rocky Mountain. As stated by Sports Casting, her talent quickly shone through when she was given the opportunity to fill in as a Saturday evening program host.

Charissa Thompson at Levi's Stadium on December 12, 2024, in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Cooper Neill (modified by author)

Her performance impressed FOX executives. This led to more on-air opportunities and the launching of her on-screen career. From 2007 to 2010, Thompson diversified her experience by:

Hosting a sports show and serving as a sideline reporter for FOX NFL and the Big Ten Network.

Co-hosting Big Saturday Night on Game Show Network (GSN) in 2009.

Appearing as a sideline reporter on Shaq Vs.

In 2010, Thompson left Fox Sports to work for Versus and Yahoo Sports, covering major sporting events like the 2010 Winter Olympics, the Super Bowl, the College Football National Championship, and the FIFA World Cup.

ESPN and then back to Fox

In 2011, Thompson joined ESPN to host Numbers Never Lie and later SportsNation. However, in 2013, she returned to Fox for the launch of FS1 and co-hosted Fox Sports Live.

Her career continued to grow as she took on hosting roles for FOX NFL Kickoff. Since 2022, she has been hosting Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime—the NFL's first exclusive streaming package.

Charissa Thompson attends the Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video Upfront at Pier 36 on May 14, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Charissa Thompson's endorsements

She has been associated with several brand endorsements throughout her career. Here is a detailed look into some of her endorsements:

TCL: Charissa Thompson has been linked to TCL, a consumer electronics brand. She is a key brand ambassador who leads TCL's Season of More campaign.

Charissa Thompson has been linked to TCL, a consumer electronics brand. She is a key brand ambassador who leads TCL's Season of More campaign. Mercedes-Benz: Thompson has been a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz, and she was reportedly gifted one as part of the endorsement deal, as stated by Sports Rush.

Thompson has been a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz, and she was reportedly gifted one as part of the endorsement deal, as stated by Sports Rush. Thompson also endorses Veronica Beard, a fashion company. Others include Atlantis Bahamas, a destination for luxury and entertainment, and Speck Travel.

Charissa Thompson's net worth and investments

According to estimates from Celebrity Net Worth, Charissa's net worth stands at around $3 million. This wealth is accumulated not only from her salary but also from her various endorsements and business ventures.

Charissa Thompson's house

Charissa Thompson reportedly owned a magnificent three-story Malibu home that she listed for $2.995 million in 2018. According to the Daily Mail, she has a mansion in Los Angeles that was robbed in 2023 by 'professionals.'

Charissa Thompson enjoying her holiday (L). A house at Ruby Ranch (R). Photos: @houseandhome.design (modified by author)

Aside from that, Thompson runs an interior design company. Named House & Home, Thompson and her staff pride themselves in providing affordable design services. According to Architectural Digest, she claims:

We are not here to make a ton of money. Our goal is to turn your house into a home.

Frequently asked questions

How much does Charissa Thompson make? As previously mentioned, her annual earnings from Fox Sports are around $700,000.

As previously mentioned, her annual earnings from Fox Sports are around $700,000. What does Charissa Thompson's husband do for a living? Charissa Thompson was married to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent who has worked as the managing director of baseball at Roc Nation Sports. They married in December 2020 but divorced in April 2022.

Charissa Thompson was married to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent who has worked as the managing director of baseball at Roc Nation Sports. They married in December 2020 but divorced in April 2022. Who does Charissa Thompson work for? She currently works for Fox Sports and Amazon Prime Video for NFL coverage.

She currently works for Fox Sports and Amazon Prime Video for NFL coverage. How old is Charissa Thompson in Fox Sports? Born on May 4, 1982, Charissa Thompson is 42 years old as of January 2025.

Born on May 4, 1982, Charissa Thompson is 42 years old as of January 2025. Does Charissa Thompson have children? The sportscaster does not have children.

Charissa Thompson's salary, business endeavours and personal life paint a picture of a multifaceted personality that has mastered the art of blending sports with entertainment and lifestyle.

