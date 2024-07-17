How long is the Super Bowl? Duration breakdown and facts

The Super Bowl has been the last game of every NFL season since 1966. This grand event is most famous for its exciting matches from football players, halftime performances from music superstars, and unforgettable commercials. However, how long is the Super Bowl?

Allegiant Stadium during Super Bowl LVIII. The Kansas City Chiefs' after during Super Bowl LVIII. The Vince Lombardi Trophy. Photos: PA Wire, Steph Chambers, Marc Sanchez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Since 2022, the game has been taking place on the second Sunday of February. We will examine the length of the Super Bowl, the schedule of events, and some facts about this greatly popular sports show.

How long is the Super Bowl?

This NFL Championship generally takes around 3 to 4 hours. Some of the different events which take place include:

The pre-game festivities.

Four 15-minute quarters.

The timeouts.

The time when the play stops for various reasons.

The halftime show.

Overtime (in some cases).

The post-game celebrations.

The clock continues to run when the ball is in play, such as during a completed catch or a run. However, if the ball gets out of bounds or there is an incompletion, the clock will stop.

How long does the average Super Bowl last?

Typically, the game duration is 60 minutes. However, in cases of overtime, the game can last even longer.

For example, the final match on February 12, 2024, lasted 74 minutes and 57 seconds. According to Reuters, it was the longest Super Bowl game in history.

A view during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo: Sarah Stier

Source: Getty Images

Super Bowl time frame

The game commonly starts at 6:30 PM and ends at around 10:00 PM. However, various factors can affect the duration:

Gameplay

An NFL game is divided into four 15-minute quarters. However, clock stoppages are common, making the game about three hours long.

Commercials

The championship is known for its commercials, which increase the overall duration of the show. According to Statista, commercial time is typically 50 minutes throughout the game.

Commercials are one of the ways that the NFL gets money. As mentioned by Boston, marketing in this grand finale can lead one to part with as much as $7 million for a 30-second spot.

Halftime show

One of the main attractions is that the Super Bowl halftime is sometimes about 30 minutes long for the show, making it much longer than the regular season's 12-minute halftime.

Overtime

If the game is equal at the end of the set time, extra time can be used. The teams play the same way they would in the NFL, but with added pressure and excitement.

Since the 2022 rule change, the game ends if a team that received the overtime kickoff scores a touchdown on the opening drive. However, if they only score a field goal or do not score, the opposing team gets a possession.

The game can be prolonged by 15 minutes or even more, depending on each team's drive length and subsequent scores. Only Super Bowls LI (2017) and LVIII (2024) went into overtime.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. Photo: Ezra Shaw

Source: Getty Images

What is the purpose of the Super Bowl?

Only one team will emerge as the winner of the trophy. However, from a psychological standpoint, numerous supporters of both teams might have a feeling of success. The match serves multiple purposes:

Championship decider

The team that scores the most points wins the Vince Lombardi Trophy, named after the legendary coach who won the first two Super Bowls.

Cultural event

Besides sports, the championship is a major cultural event in the United States, featuring concerts by renowned artists.

According to Forbes, the 2024 Super Bowl was a source of amusement and a light to the underrepresented communities in the league, such as Ghana, and the young people willing to make it.

Economic impact

Revenue from the game is mainly from advertisements, item sales, and tourism. Companies spend heavily on broadcast Super Bowl ads.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ryan Kang

Source: Getty Images

What is the Super Bowl famous for?

This championship is an event that never ceases to draw in the American public. It is famous for several reasons:

The Super Bowl is the National Football League's (NFL) most attracting annual championship game. It brings together the league's most powerful teams.

Halftime show

The halftime show is a standout, star-studded event. It is quite a sensation to the viewers who may not be used to watching football.

Usher's halftime performance featuring a set covering his career was one such instance in February 2024, as reported by The Guardian. There were appearances of stars like Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon, will.i.am, and HER.

Commercials

Advertisers launch their best and most expensive commercials during the Super Bowl, making the commercials a hot topic.

Parties and traditions

Super Bowl parties are very popular across the United States. People celebrate the event full of joy, with some of them being the city's biggest event.

The Kansas City Chiefs players against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

What is played in the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is the National Football League (NFL) championship game. It gathers the champions of the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC), who fight for the much-desired Vince Lombardi trophy.

Frequently asked questions

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events on the cultural calendar of the United States. It is not only for football fans but also for those who are interested in the halftime show of the other superstars.

How long is the Super Bowl halftime show? The halftime show typically lasts 12–15 minutes but is mostly extended to almost 30 minutes to give people more fun.

How long does the Super Bowl usually last? The NFL Championship usually lasts about three and a half to four hours.

Who won the USA Super Bowl in 2024? The 2024 NFL Championship was won by the Kansas City Chiefs led by Andy Reid. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

If you ever ask, "How long is the Super Bowl?" the answer should be at your fingertips: about three to four hours. During this period, the fans are entertained with different activities.

