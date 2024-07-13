Global site navigation

Dwayne Johnson's football career: A look at The Rock's NFL journey
Celebrity biographies

Dwayne Johnson's football career: A look at The Rock's NFL journey

by  Helix Odhiambo 5 min read

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a popular figure in the entertainment industry and one of the best-paid Hollywood actors. The American celebrity also enjoyed a staggering career in the WWE, but before that, he played American football in college. However, Dwayne Johnson's football career was shortlived following a tragic injury.

Dwayne Johnson's football career
XFL owner Dwayne Johnson (L) at Choctaw Stadium on 18 February 2023 in Arlington, Texas. On the right is him entering the Alamodome Stadium. Photo: Ronald Cortes, Sam Hodde (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Johnson began in his early years as a high school football player. He was an outstanding athlete and a prospective star; little did he know his future lay elsewhere. The talented actor used his football failures to transform his destiny into one of WWE's and Hollywood's greatest.

Profile summary

Full nameDwayne Douglas Johnson
NicknameThe Rock
Date of birth2 May 1972
Age52 (as of July 2024)
BirthplaceHayward, California, United States
Height1.96 m (6' 5")
Weight118kg
EducationUniversity of Miami
ProfessionActor, businessman, wrestler
ParentsRocky Johnson and Ata Johnson
SiblingsSeven half-siblings
SpouseLauren Hashian
ChildAva Raine
Net worth$800 million
Social mediaInstagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Read also

The Watt brothers: All you need to know about the NFL stars

Dwayne Johnson's football career

The Rock was born on 2 May 1972 in Hayward, California, where he grew up. He completed his high school studies at Freedom High in Bethlehem, where his exceptional football career began.

Facts about Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson attends the Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on 13 February 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevin C. Cox
Source: Original

Where did The Rock play football?

The actor started playing football in junior high school at Freedom High. He had an imposing figure and body ideal for the sport. Pro Football Network revealed that Dwayne's height was 6'4" and weighed 230 pounds at the time.

Did Dwayne Johnson play college football?

Johnson had an impressive high school football career and received numerous scholarship offers, including from Penn State, UCLA, Clemson, and Florida State. He chose the University of Miami, which had one of the greatest college teams of all time in the 1980s and early 1990s.

The Rock was a freshman on the historic team, which won the 1991 National Championship. However, he sustained a shoulder injury and was replaced by Warren Sapp, who later became one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL.

Read also

Who is Josh Hart's wife, Shannon Phillips? A look at his private life

Dwayne Johnson's football stats
Dwayne Johnson (L and C) during his time with the Miami Hurricanes. On the right is him playing for the Calgary Stampeders. Photo: @calstampeders, @DwayneTheRockJohnson (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Did Dwayne Johnson play in the NFL?

The WWE superstar lost his position in the team to Sapp, who relegated him to a substitute player. Dwayne's poor form left him undrafted, and he never played in the NFL. After graduation, he joined the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League (CFL) as a linebacker.

Johnson graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor of General Studies in Criminology and Physiology. The hopes of redeeming his career at Calgary Stampeders further diminished following a series of injuries. The team eventually cut him from its roster two months into the season.

How long did Dwayne Johnson play football?

The Hollywood actor spent nearly two years playing football at Freedom High. Dwayne Johnson's Miami Hurricanes career lasted four years (1991-1995).

Did The Rock quit football?
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson during MTV's Rock N Jock Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Park in Houston, Texas, on 30 January 2004. Photo: Frank Micelotta, KMazur (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson's football stats

In his four years at the University of Miami, Dwayne played 39 games with one start, recording 77 tackles and 4.25 sacks.

Read also

Gerry Bertier: The true story behind his paralysis & ‘Remember the Titans’

Did The Rock quit football?

After failing to redeem his football career, The Rock decided to pursue a career in professional wrestling, following his father's footsteps. He would later venture into the entertainment world. In an interview with Forbes in June 2023, Johnson said,

Football was my dream. The NFL was my thing. I was going to buy my parents their first house. Football didn’t end on my terms.
Did Dwayne Johnson play college football?
LA Rams' Grant Haley (L) walks past as Dwayne Johnson delivers a pre-game speech ahead of their Super Bowl LVI match against the Cincinnati Bengals on 13 February 2022. Photo: Frederic J. Brown
Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Although Dwayne Johnson's NFL dreams collapsed over two decades ago, he has constantly been an American football fan. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about one of the best Hollywood actors.

Who is The Rock's favorite NFL team?

The actor revealed he once dreamt of winning the Super Bowl with his favourite team, the New York Giants. In December 2019, the Giants Wire shared a short video from X(Twitter), where Dwayne declared his love for the Giants while promoting his movie, Jumanji.

Read also

Top 11 oldest college football players: age-defying athletes

Did Dwayne Johnson play football with Ray Lewis?

Johnson and Lewis were teammates at Miami Hurricanes. In an interview published on the Baltimore Ravens' website, the actor explained his first interaction with the NFL legend.

Ray Lewis came in as a freshman. Our starting middle linebacker who you guys know, Michael Barrow, a great Giants linebacker. He got hurt. We were playing Colorado.
Ray Lewis finished the game, played two quarters, and he finished the game with 18 tackles. He never lost the starting job and went on to become, of course, the greatest of all-time.

Does Dwayne Johnson own a football team?

The actor does not own a football team but is a co-owner of an XFL, a professional American football minor league.

Does Dwayne Johnson own a football team?
XFL owners Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital Partners (L), Dany Garcia (C), and Dwayne Johnson (R) pose for a photo before a game at Choctaw Stadium on 18 February 2023 in Arlington. Photo: Sam Hodde
Source: Getty Images

In August 2020, ESPN reported that he teamed up with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners to purchase the XFL for $15 million from its founder, Vince McMahon. In December 2024, XFL and USFL merged to form the United Football League.

Read also

Who is Mya Powell? Details into the life of Devin Booker's sister

What is the movie about The Rock and football?

Johnson starred in an American sports family comedy, The Game Plan (2007), directed by Andy Fickman. He plays an NFL quarterback living the bachelor lifestyle with his 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

How much is Dwayne Johnson worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dwayne's estimated wealth is $800 million as of 2024. He reportedly has a 30-40% stake in Teremana Tequila, a liquor brand valued at around $2 billion. Dwayne established himself as one of the highest-paid WWE wrestlers.

Dwayne Johnson's football journey and how he switched careers has inspired many. Despite failing in his dream sport, the celebrity pursued a different path, bringing him success in WWE and Hollywood.

READ ALSO: Shaq's businesses: What companies does he own today?

Briefly published details of Shaquille O'Neal's businesses and how his ventures have earned him millions. The legendary NBA star had an outstanding basketball career before transitioning to entrepreneurship after retiring. Follow the above link to discover his businesses, from the food industry to sports and technology.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Helix Odhiambo avatar

Helix Odhiambo (Lifestyle writer) Helix Odhiambo is an award-winning Kenyan journalist and content creator with over 6 years of experience. He graduated with a Degree in Mass Comm & Journalism from Moi University in 2017. In 2016, he won the Goal Blaze Correspondent Award for young writers. He previously worked at Goal.com Kenya, Sportsbrief.com and Legit.ng. Helix joined Briefly in 2024 to cover sports. In 2023, Helix finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: xileh10@gmail.com

Tags:
USA
Hot: