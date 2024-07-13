Dwayne Johnson's football career: A look at The Rock's NFL journey

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a popular figure in the entertainment industry and one of the best-paid Hollywood actors. The American celebrity also enjoyed a staggering career in the WWE, but before that, he played American football in college. However, Dwayne Johnson's football career was shortlived following a tragic injury.

Johnson began in his early years as a high school football player. He was an outstanding athlete and a prospective star; little did he know his future lay elsewhere. The talented actor used his football failures to transform his destiny into one of WWE's and Hollywood's greatest.

Profile summary

Full name Dwayne Douglas Johnson Nickname The Rock Date of birth 2 May 1972 Age 52 (as of July 2024) Birthplace Hayward, California, United States Height 1.96 m (6' 5") Weight 118kg Education University of Miami Profession Actor, businessman, wrestler Parents Rocky Johnson and Ata Johnson Siblings Seven half-siblings Spouse Lauren Hashian Child Ava Raine Net worth $800 million Social media Instagram

The Rock was born on 2 May 1972 in Hayward, California, where he grew up. He completed his high school studies at Freedom High in Bethlehem, where his exceptional football career began.

The actor started playing football in junior high school at Freedom High. He had an imposing figure and body ideal for the sport. revealed that Dwayne's height was 6'4" and weighed 230 pounds at the time.

Johnson had an impressive high school football career and received numerous scholarship offers, including from Penn State, UCLA, Clemson, and Florida State. He chose the University of Miami, which had one of the greatest college teams of all time in the 1980s and early 1990s.

The Rock was a freshman on the historic team, which won the 1991 National Championship. However, he sustained a shoulder injury and was replaced by Warren Sapp, who later became one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL.

Did Dwayne Johnson play in the NFL?

The WWE superstar lost his position in the team to Sapp, who relegated him to a substitute player. Dwayne's poor form left him undrafted, and he never played in the NFL. After graduation, he joined the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League (CFL) as a linebacker.

Johnson graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor of General Studies in Criminology and Physiology. The hopes of redeeming his career at Calgary Stampeders further diminished following a series of injuries. The team eventually cut him from its roster two months into the season.

The Hollywood actor spent nearly two years playing football at Freedom High. Dwayne Johnson's Miami Hurricanes career lasted four years (1991-1995).

In his four years at the University of Miami, Dwayne played 39 games with one start, recording 77 tackles and 4.25 sacks.

After failing to redeem his football career, The Rock decided to pursue a career in professional wrestling, following his father's footsteps. He would later venture into the entertainment world. In an interview with Forbes in June 2023, Johnson said,

Football was my dream. The NFL was my thing. I was going to buy my parents their first house. Football didn’t end on my terms.

Frequently asked questions

Although Dwayne Johnson's NFL dreams collapsed over two decades ago, he has constantly been an American football fan. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about one of the best Hollywood actors.

Who is The Rock's favorite NFL team?

The actor revealed he once dreamt of winning the Super Bowl with his favourite team, the New York Giants. In December 2019, the Giants Wire shared a short video from X(Twitter), where Dwayne declared his love for the Giants while promoting his movie, Jumanji.

Johnson and Lewis were teammates at Miami Hurricanes. In an interview published on the Baltimore Ravens' website, the actor explained his first interaction with the NFL legend.

Ray Lewis came in as a freshman. Our starting middle linebacker who you guys know, Michael Barrow, a great Giants linebacker. He got hurt. We were playing Colorado.

Ray Lewis finished the game, played two quarters, and he finished the game with 18 tackles. He never lost the starting job and went on to become, of course, the greatest of all-time.

The actor does not own a football team but is a co-owner of an XFL, a professional American football minor league.

In August 2020, ESPN reported that he teamed up with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners to purchase the XFL for $15 million from its founder, Vince McMahon. In December 2024, XFL and USFL merged to form the United Football League.

Johnson starred in an American sports family comedy, The Game Plan (2007), directed by Andy Fickman. He plays an NFL quarterback living the bachelor lifestyle with his 8-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

How much is Dwayne Johnson worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dwayne's estimated wealth is $800 million as of 2024. He reportedly has a 30-40% stake in Teremana Tequila, a liquor brand valued at around $2 billion. Dwayne established himself as one of the highest-paid WWE wrestlers.

Dwayne Johnson's football journey and how he switched careers has inspired many. Despite failing in his dream sport, the celebrity pursued a different path, bringing him success in WWE and Hollywood.

