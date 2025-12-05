The untold story of Londa Butler, Jimmy Butler's biological mother

Jimmy Butler's biological mother, Londa Butler, was not always in his life. They became estranged when he was a teenager, but he found a new mother in Michelle Lambert. The two have since mended their mother-son relationship, and the athlete told Sports Illustrated in 2015:

She's still my mom. I have a lot of love for her. There's no bad blood. We're family.

Londa Butler (L) and Jimmy Butler during a match between the Warriors and Thunder on December 02, 2025 (R). (Photo: @londa.butler.58 on Facebook/Thearon Henderson on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Londa Butler raised Jimmy as a single mother until he was 13 and threw him out of the house.

Jimmy Butler's dad left when he was an infant and was never a part of his childhood.

The NBA small forward has said in interviews that he forgave his parents, who later became the big supporters of his thriving basketball career.

Londa Butler's profile summary

Full name Londa Butler Residence Tomball, Texas, United States Children Jimmy Butler III Education Lone Star College in Texas Tomball High School Profession Caregiver Social media Instagram Facebook

Londa Butler is a Texas-based caregiver

Jimmy's mom has spent the majority of her life in Tomball, Texas. She attended Tomball High School until 1980, then enrolled at Lone Star College in Texas, according to her Facebook page. Londa Butler initially pursued a career as a medical office receptionist but now works as a caregiver.

Five facts about Jimmy Butler's biological mother, Londa Butler. Photo: @londa.butler.58 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Londa raised Jimmy Butler as a single mother

NBA star Jimmy Butler was born on September 14, 1989, in Houston, Texas. Londa Butler's husband and the athlete's father was Jimmy Butler II, a truck driver. Their union ended when the basketball player was a few months old, and he vanished from his life. Londa raised Jimmy in Tomball while trying to make ends meet.

Londa threw a 13-year-old Jimmy out of the house

Jimmy Butler's mom never supported his love for basketball, and their relationship later soured. The athlete revealed in his 2011 interview with ESPN that Londa told him she "did not like the look of him" and expelled the then-13-year-old teenager from their Tomball house.

The NBA star moved between his friends' homes to survive, but his life changed in high school when he met Jordan Leslie, who was playing basketball and football. They bonded over their love of sports, and Jordan asked his parents to let Jimmy Butler stay with them.

Jordan's mother, Michelle Lambert, welcomed Jimmy into her large family with seven other kids and supported his education and basketball pursuits. The athlete often speaks highly of them. He said in his 2011 interview with The San Diego Union-Tribune:

I finally met the Lamberts, and they accepted me for who I was and gave me a chance at life, turned me into a better person, and taught me a lot of things that I didn't know growing up. They supported me and always believed in me through the ups and through the downs.

Jimmy Butler with his adoptive mother, Michelle Lambert. Photo: @michelle.holliday33 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jimmy Butler forgave Londa Butler and his dad

The NBA small forward chose to maintain a cordial relationship with Londa and the late Butler Sr. after a harsh childhood. In his October 2015 interview with Chicago Magazine, he said he did not want to be defined by his past.

If I continue to be stuck in the past, then I won't get any better. I won't change; I'll get stuck as that kid. That's not who I am. I'm so far ahead of that. I don't hold grudges. I still talk to my family. My mom. My father. We love each other. That's never going to change.

Jimmy Butler's parents support his basketball career

After being selected in the 2011 NBA Draft, Jimmy Butler reportedly reached out to his biological mother, Londa, and spent time with her two other children. He also told Sports Illustrated in February 2015 that his dad had been following his basketball career.

Butler is still close to Jordan Leslie's family and is in a good space with his biological family, with whom he finds time to hang out during the offseason. He shared in his 2015 Bleacher Report interview that her mother's words now are "I'm proud of you", and he credits basketball for building his character.

I've grown up so much because this game has taught me you don't take anything for granted. You respect everybody. You make sure everybody feels wanted. That's more than Tomball could give me.

Jimmy Butler's mother, Londa (L) and his father, Jimmy Butler II (R). Photo: @londa.butler.58/@jimmybutler (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Where is Londa Butler now?

Londa keeps a low profile, but she is still based in Tomball, Texas. She has Instagram and Facebook accounts where she rarely posts content. Her last Instagram post was on September 28, 2022, when she was wishing her two sons, including Jimmy Butler, a happy National Sons Day.

Mom is so very proud of the young men you both have become, and I am more grateful and blessed to have given you both life. Moms loves you both to infinity and back.

Michael Jordan was rumoured to be Jimmy Butler's dad

The Golden State Warriors' small forward bears a striking resemblance to retired NBA star Michael Jordan, including their physical appearance and playing styles. This led to speculations that Jimmy was Michael's secret son, but there is no truth in the rumour.

Jimmy Butler's biological father, Butler Sr., passed away on February 8, 2024, after battling an undisclosed illness. The athlete celebrated his first death anniversary in February 2025 with an Instagram post where he wrote, "love you and miss you so much!"

Jimmy Butler during the game between the Rockets and the Warriors in San Francisco at Chase Centre on November 26, 2025. Photo: Tayfun Coskun (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Londa Butler was not a model mother, but she gets to see his son building a better life as one of the highest-paid NBA stars. Despite earlier hardships, Jimmy Butler considers family to be everything. The athlete is now a father of three children, whom he shares with his ex-partner, Kaitlin Nowak.

READ MORE: Who is Bree Purganan? The untold story of Jalen Green's mom

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Jalen Green's mother, Bree Purganan. She was born in Ilocos Sur, Philippines, and works as a professional nurse in California, United States.

Bree is married to former basketball player Marcus Green, who supported Jalen's passion for basketball since childhood. The Phoenix Suns shooting guard looks up to his mother and credits her for motivating him to succeed in the NBA.

Source: Briefly News