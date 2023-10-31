Who are Jimmy Butler's parents? Is he Michael Jordan's son?

Jimmy Butler is an American professional basketball player well-known for his impressive skills, which have scored him accolades. He has played various positions for many clubs but is currently with the Miami Heat. What else do we know about him? Find out more about Jimmy Butler's parents here.

Jimmy Butler speaks to the media during 2023 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Joe Murphy

Source: Getty Images

The basketball player's parents are Jimmy Butler Sr and Londa Butler, who rose to popularity because of their son. His mother worked as a medical receptionist and relinquished responsibilities to raise him when he was 13. Still, Jimmy has not allowed his past to define him and has made a success out of his career.

Jimmy's profile summary and bio

Full name Jimmy Butler Gender Male Date of birth 14 September 1989 Age 34 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Houston, Texas, USA Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 6 feet 7 inches Weight in kilograms 104 kg Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Adoptive mother Michelle Lambert Marital status Unmarried Education Tyler Junior College Occupation Professional basketball player Net worth Approximately $80 million Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook

Jimmy Butler's mom and dad

Jimmy's parents are Jimmy Butler Sr and Londa Butler. His father left him when he was an infant and his mom raised him till the age of 13, after which she reportedly ousted him due to not being able to take care of him.

Who is Jimmy Butler's father?

His father, Butler Senior, was a working-class man who resided in Houston. No further details are known about him as he came into question because of his son, Jimmy.

Jimmy Butler's teenage life

Londa's son did not have a life comparable to that of other teenagers. He spent time moving from one house to another after his mom sent him packing. Notably, his saving grace became his friend Jordan Leslie.

Is Jimmy Butler adopted?

Jimmy was adopted by his friend's mom, Michelle Lambert, who welcomed him into her home following his ordeal.

Michelle was hesitant about taking him in at first because she was already taking care of seven children. However, as time passed, she allowed him to stay for good and he became a part of their family.

Jimmy Butler found a loving home through his friend Jordan Leslie. Photo: @jimmybutler (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jimmy Butler's family

The Miami Heat superstar found a new family for himself after being adopted by his friend's mother. Although his biological family abandoned him, Jimmy has kept in contact with his parents.

Speaking of his new family, he said, "They accepted me into their family, and it wasn't because of basketball. They were very loving. I could not believe it."

Is Jimmy Butler related to MJ?

Jimmy and Michael Jordan are not related. Rumours about them being related surfaced following what is called Jimmy's Michael Jordan-esque effort in Game 4. Some netizens have also suggested that the two basketball players look alike.

Who is Jimmy Butler dating?

He is dating Kaitlin Nowak, an American model, influencer and entrepreneur he met in 2019. Kaitlin graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and obtained a qualification in public relations, advertising and communication.

Does Jimmy Butler have children?

Jimmy has a daughter named Rylee, born on 23 October 2019 in the United States of America. Her father asked for some time off from being on the field to be there for her birth and spend time with his family.

Jimmy is a father of a daughter named Rylee, whom she shares with his girlfriend Kaitlin. Photo: @jimmybutler(modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jimmy Butler's parents were not present in his life, and as a result, he had a difficult time growing. Even though this is the case, he found a new home that gave him a sense of family, and he has not held any grudge against his parents.

