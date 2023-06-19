Was Kanye West's father, Ray West, a member of the Black Panthers?

Ray West is the celebrity dad to controversial American rapper and fashion designer Kanye. Over the last few years, the Heartless hitmaker has found himself in hot water for his anti-Semitic remarks and affiliation with former President Donald Trump. This is not the type of behaviour people would expect from the son of a former Black Panther.

Kanye with his father Ray at the Los Angeles Lakers vs Chicago Bulls game.

Kanye and his close bond with his late mother, Donda West, have been well documented. She raised him as a single mother since he was three years old and was there for the start of his rap career. Although the rapper has not displayed any animosity towards his father, little is known about him or their relationship.

Ray West's profile and bio summary

Full name Ray West Date of birth 28 August 1949 Age 73 years old (as of June 2023) Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Tucson, Arizona, United States Current residence Dominican Republic Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity African-American Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Gender Male Orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Donda West (née Williams) Children Kanye Omari West Parents Fannie West James Frederick West Sr. Siblings 5 Profession Photojournalist Known for Being Kanye's father

How old is Ray West?

Ray was born on 28 August 1949 in Tucson, Arizona, USA. He is 73 years old as of June 2023, and his star sign is Virgo. He currently resides in the Dominican Republic.

How many kids does Ray West have?

As per reports, he only has one child, a son, with his ex-wife Donda West. Ray's son, Kanye, was born on 8 June 1977.

Ray's son Kanye onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards.

Ray West's net worth

According to sources, his net worth is an estimated $1–3 million. This is money he made from his career as a photojournalist.

What did Kanye West's parents do?

The All of the Lights rapper's parents are Donda and Ray. They were married from 1973 to 1980. According to Times, Donda mentioned that her husband showed more interest in his career than his family, which led to the dissolution of their marriage.

Ray West, former Black Panther

Ray has remained away from the limelight, which is why his history as a Black Panther is often new information to most.

According to reports, the Monster rapper's father first became involved in civil rights activism while studying at Morris Brown College. In the 1960s, he joined the revolutionary socialist organisation the Black Panthers, where he assisted in organising protests and demonstrations.

After his son's birth, he left the Black Panthers in the 1970s and pursued a photojournalism career. According to sources, the celebrity dad worked for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Charlotte Observer.

Kanye's father covered political rallies, civil rights protests and community events. He would also be known for his portrait of poet Maya Angelou and photos of former USA President Ronald Reagan.

The Black Panthers March in New York.

Is Kanye West's father still alive?

Yes, the rapper's father is still alive. In July 2018, PEOPLE confirmed that Kanye's father had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He underwent treatment in Los Angeles, California.

Presently, Ray lives in the Dominican Republic, where he runs the Good Foundation charity.

Donda West

Donda was often called the key influence behind the superstar rapper Kanye today. The Runaway hitmaker has never shied away from the bond he shared with his mother.

Kanye and his mother, Donda, at the GQ Honours Bulgari and Men Who Make NY Look Great.

The celebrity mother was an educator and author. As per reports, she got her degree in English at Virginia Union Univerisity in 1971 and started teaching English at Morris Brown College.

In 1980, Donda started her long tenure at Chicago State University, and she chaired its Department of English, Communications, Media Arts and Theatre. The Through the Wire rapper's mother was in academia for 31 years before leaving to manage his music career.

As per reports, in May 2007, she released her book Raising Kanye: Life Lessons From the Mother of a Hip-Hop Superstar. On 10 November of the same year, Donda died following complications a day after her cosmetic surgery, including liposuction, a tummy tuck and breast reduction.

The Donda West Law was approved in California in 2010 following her death three years prior. According to CNN, the new law would require patients to undergo a physical exam and present their medical history before any cosmetic surgeries.

Ray West is more notably known as Kanye's father, but he is also a photojournalist and a former Black Panthers member. Today, he lives in the Dominican Republic and runs a charity.

