William Mebarak Chadid's biography: What happened to Shakira's father?

William Mebarak Chadid is famous for being the father of Colombian superstar Shakira. The singer often shares a glimpse of her large family on social media. What does Mebarak do, and what happened to him?

Shakira and her father, William, in 2011. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Shakira's musical versatility has earned her the Queen of Latin Music title. She is regarded as a pioneer in extending the global reach of Latino singers after conquering both English and Spanish-speaking audiences. Apart from her superstar status, Shakira is family-oriented and has often shown the world that she is a loving sister, daughter, aunt, and mother.

William Mebarak Chadid's profiles summary and bio

Full name William Mebarak Chadid Date of birth 6th September 1931 Age 91 years old in 2023 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Nationality Colombian-American Ethnicity Lebanese Religion Catholic Christian Gender Male Orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torrado (current), Lucila Mebarak (divorced) Children Ten, including Shakira Grandchildren Milan Piqué Mebarak, Sasha Piqué Mebarak Parents Alberto Mebarak Spath and Isabel Chadid Baizer Profession Retired professor and journalist, author, singer Net worth Approx $1 million Known for Being Shakira's father

Who are Shakira's parents?

Who is Shakira's father? The Colombian singer is the daughter of William Mebarak Chadid and his wife, Nidia Ripoll Torrado, a Colombian lady with Catalonian and Italian roots. It is unclear when her parents tied the knot, but they have been together since the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker was born.

Before Nidia became William Mebarak Chadid's spouse, the celebrity father was married to Lucila Mebarak. Shakira's stepmother kept a low profile after her divorce, and nothing has been heard from her ever since.

The Colombian singer with her father, William Mebarak Chadid, and her mother, Nidia Ripoll Torrado, in 2012. Photo: Valery Hache

Source: Getty Images

William Mebarak Chadid's age

Shakira's father, Mebarak, was born on 6th September 1931. He is 91 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

William Mebarak Chadid's origin

Chadid was born in New York City, New York, United States, to Lebanese parents Alberto Mebarak Spath and Isabel Chadid Baizer. His family relocated to Colombia when he was five years old.

William Mebarak Chadid's children

Hips Don't Lie hitmaker with her brother Tonino. Photo: Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

91-year-old William has ten children from his two marriages. He welcomed nine kids with his first wife, Lucila Mebarak, including Edward, Ana, Lucy, José Antonio, Alberto, Tonino, Patricia, Moises, and Robin. William and his current wife Nidia have one child, superstar Shakira, born in February 1977.

Alberto works as a lawyer; Lucy is a neurosurgeon based in Barranquilla, Colombia; José Antonio is a businessman based in Miami, Florida; Patricia is a special education teacher in Valencia, while Moises works at the Department of Psychology at Universidad del Norte in Colombia. Shakira's half-brother Tonino works on her team and was the road manager for the Dorado World Tour.

Mebarak's eldest son lost his life at 19 after being involved in a fatal motorcycle accident. The tragedy inspired Shakira's song Tus Gafas Oscuras which she composed at nine years old. William has several grandchildren, including Shakira's sons, Sasha Piqué Mebarak and Milan Piqué Mebarak.

William Mebarak Chadid's job

91-year-old William has done several jobs, including being a radio announcer and journalist, musician, jeweller, and insurance agent. He was a literature professor and authored the book Al Viento y Al Azar in 2013.

Chadid previously worked as a professor of literature and author. Photo: Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

William Mebarak Chadid's net worth

Chadid has an estimated net worth of $1 million. His superstar daughter Shakira is the richest in the Mebarak family, with an estimated net worth of $300 million in 2023.

What happened to Shakira's father?

William was hospitalized after a bad fall in late May 2022. Shakira broke the news on Twitter after fans showed concern when they saw her riding in an ambulance in Barcelona. She later revealed that her dad had survived Covid, underwent two surgeries, and had two falls in one year while wishing him a happy 91st birthday.

William with Shakira's sons (left); William with his daughter and wife Nidia (right). Photo: @shakira on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Where is Shakira right now?

After leaving Spain, the Colombian singer started living in Miami, Florida, with her two sons, Milan and Sasha. She moved to the US city in April 2023, several months after splitting from retired Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué in June 2022.

The singer and Gerard Piqué were together for 11 years. Some of Shakira's neighbours in Miami are Dwayne Wade, Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Lopez, and Ricky Martin.

William Mebarak Chadid is lucky to have a loving family to look after him in his old age. Thanks to him, Latin America has produced one of the best singers of this generation.

READ ALSO: The untold story of Haley Arnaz, Desi and Amy Arnaz's daughter

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Haley Arnaz. She was adopted by retired actor Desi Arnaz Jr when he married her mother, Amy Arnaz.

Haley is the adoptive granddaughter of the late multi-award-winning entertainer Lucille Ball, who is remembered for starring in the I Love Lucy sitcom. Where is Haley Arnaz today?

Source: Briefly News