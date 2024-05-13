Rihanna and A$AP Rocky recently celebrated their first son, RZA's second birthday

The little man was treated to a fun-filled day of balloon sculptures, custom pizza boxes, and, of course, designer threads

Briefly News took a look into RZA's birthday party as well as fans' reactions to the toddler's celebration

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky planned a birthday party for their son RZA. Images: Instagram/ badgalriri and GWR/Star Max/GC Images

Source: UGC

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's first son, RZA, is turning a year older, and his parents gave him an early birthday celebration. With a party at New York's Color Factory, the toddler was surrounded by family for his fun-filled festivities.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate son's birthday

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna recently celebrated their son, RZA Athelaston Mayers's second birthday.

The tiny tot was born on 13 May 2022, and his parents planned a party at the Color Factory in New York surrounded by balloon sculptures and his loved ones, including his little brother, Riot.

Twitter (X) user ririnavybih shared photos and clips from the celebration where the Mayers boys looked dapper in designer threads. From matching Levi's denim jackets to RZA's Dior pants, the kids were dressed to the nines:

RZA:

Custom Rza’s Pizza Birthday T-Shirt

Vintage Levi's toddler orange tab denim jacket - R700

Dior Rasta pants - R7 332.30

Fenty x Puma Avanti Pony - R4 447.16

Tommee Tippee ultra-light silicone pacifier - R209.99

Riot:

Loewe Studio Ghibil toddler top - R6 386.18

Vintage Levi's toddler orange tab denim jacket - R700

Old skool toddler Vans - R1 286.19

Tommee Tippee ultra-light silicone pacifier - R209.99

Peeps react to RZA's birthday party

Netizens gushed over RZA's birthday celebration as well as his parents' visible contentment:

Brenda_Awaji said:

"Rocky is just a very good, supportive father and partner. Rih is so blessed."

kuntrytown praised Rihanna:

"Aww, baby, she won at life!"

Rosesareok posted:

"Love seeing them happy."

itsbrianaj__ was shocked:

"Celebrity kids grow so fast. I swear he was just born yesterday."

Basetsana Kumalo celebrates son's birthday

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Basetsana Kumalo's heartfelt birthday message for her son.

The former beauty queen was flooded with birthday tributes from followers who celebrated her young man's special day.

