Cebolenkosi Mthembu’s biography: Age, family, career, qualifications, net worth

Cebolenkosi Mthembu is a man with many talents. Most of his fans know him as detective Nyawo, a role he plays on Uzalo. He also dabbles as an electrical technician, singer, and radio personality, athlete. Do you know that he was a mathematics teacher for grades 10, 11, and 12 students? Here is everything you have ever wanted to know about him.

Cebolenkosi Mthembu was born in Manguzi, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa. Photo: @mrvibe on Facebook (modified by author)

The South African entertainment industry is rapidly growing, thanks to the efforts of various people such as Cebolenkosi Mthembu. He is among the people flying the South African flag high up in the sky. Apart from acting, he is also a singer in the Clermont Choir Foundation. Detective Nyawo is also a proud father.

Cebolenkosi Mthembu's profiles and bio

Real name Cebolenkosi Mthembu Nicknames Nyawo, MrVibe, Cebo Gender Male Date of birth 15 April Age Unknown Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Manguzi, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 9 Relationship status Single Ex-girlfriend Nanamhla Dalasile Children 1 (Cebo Jnr) Profession Actor, electrician, singer, radio personality, athlete Net worth R25 000 - R30 000 Instagram @cebomthembu_rsa Facebook @mrvibe Twitter @cebomthembu_rsa

Who is Cebolenkosi Mthembu?

Cebolenkosi Mthembu is a popular personality from South Africa. Where was Cebolenkosi Mthembu born? The actor was born in Manguzi, Kwazulu-Natal. However, he currently resides in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to his Facebook bio, he has nine siblings – seven brothers and two sisters. Their names are Senzo KaMagali Ndamase, Thobani Mthembu, Xolani, Phila Nkala, Gcina Khambule, Ngcebo, Mthembu Zamokuhle, Thule Mhlongo, and Ntando MaMthembu.

In January 2021, his father, Raphael, succumbed to COVID-19. He shared the sad news on Facebook with his fans. Some people started speculating about Cebolenkosi Mthembu's death. They did not that it was his father who passed on. The actor was infected with the disease and did not attend his father’s funeral because he was in quarantine.

Cebolenkosi Mthembu's educational qualifications

Cebolenkosi has a diploma in Electrical Engineering from the Mangosuthu University of Technology. Photo: @mrvibe on Facebook (modified by author)

Regarding his education, he went to Shayina High School. After graduating high school, he proceeded to the Mangosuthu University of Technology. He was at the university between 1995 and 1998, graduating with a National Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

Cebolenkosi Mthembu's age

He was born on 15 April, making him an Aries. However, he has never revealed the exact year of his birth. Thus, his age remains a mystery.

Cebolenkosi Mthembu's career

Cebo is a man who wears many hats. Professionally, he is an electrical engineer, actor, singer, radio personality, and athlete. According to his LinkedIn profile, he started as an educator. Between 2006 and 2012, he was a mathematics teacher for grades 10, 11, and 12 students at Kwa-Ngwanase.

Between Jan 2002 and Feb 2022, he was a radio presenter and producer at Maputaland Community Radio. He has also worked at Imbokodo 96.8 FM, a community radio station. Since August 2012, he has been serving as a clerk of works at Eskom.

Cebo ventured into the acting industry in 2015. He landed a role on SABC1’s Uzalo drama television show. The actor has been playing detective Nyawo for seven years now. He is now a regular on the TV show, and his character is a fan favourite.

Cebolenkosi is also into music. He is a singer in a Durban-based choir known as Clermont Choir Foundation. Vay Vay is among Cebolenkosi Mthembu's known songs. The song is available on YouTube.

In his part-time, he also participates in marathon events. For instance, he recently took part in the Comrades Marathon.

Cebolenkosi Mthembu's net worth

Mthembu is an actor, electrician, singer, radio personality, and athlete. Photo: @mrvibe on Facebook (modified by author)

Detective Nyawo from Uzalo has an alleged net worth of between R25 000 and R30 000. However, this is not official information about this matter. His primary source of wealth is his acting and radio jobs. He has also earned an impressive fortune working at Eskom.

Cebolenkosi Mthembu's girlfriend

The actor is neither married nor dating anyone at the time of writing. However, he was previously in a relationship with actress Nanamhla Dalasile. The relationship did not last – the actor accused Dalasile of threatening his life.

Cebo reported the matter to the police. He also filed for a protection order from Nanamhla because he felt his life was in danger. In her defense, however, Dalasile rubbished the claims. She said that the actor accused her of stalking him when She discovered he had a secret kid.

The actor is the father of one child (Cebo Jnr), but his mother is unknown. Interestingly, he has already followed in his father’s footsteps. He is also a cast member of Uzalo.

Cebolenkosi Mthembu's profiles

The actor has a sizable following on social media. For instance, Cebolenkosi Mthembu's Instagram page boasts 41.4K followers. His Facebook page has over 23.3K followers, and his Twitter has over 9K followers as of 7 November 2022.

Cebolenkosi Mthembu is among the most talented entertainers from South Africa. Many people have come to know him as Nyawo, a role he plays on Uzalo. Professionally, Mthembu is a trained electrical engineer.

