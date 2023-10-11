Meet Bad Bunny's parents, Tito Martínez and Lysaurie Ocasio

Lysaurie Ocasio and Tito Martínez are Baddy Bunny's parents who rose to fame because of their son. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, well-known as Bad Bunny, is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer who rose from humble beginnings to stardom. Today, his music is known and enjoyed by millions of fans globally. Find out more about Bad Bunny's mother and father.

Bad Bunny at the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Benito's mother is a retired English teacher, and his father worked as a truck driver in Puerto Rico. His parents have been out of the media's eyes, and not much is known about them. This is in contrast with their famous son, who wears multiple hats besides being a singer-songwriter and rapper.

Bad Bunny's profile summary and bio

Full name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio Gender Male Date of birth 10 March 1994 Age 29 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Vega Baja, Puerto Rico Current residence Hollywood Hills, California, USA Nationality Puerto Rican Ethnicity Hispanic Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 11 inches Weight in kilograms 70 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Unmarried Education University of Puerto Rico Occupation Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, and professional wrestler Net worth Approximately $40 million Social media Instagram Twitter

Bad Bunny's parents

His parents are Lysaurie Ocasio and Tito Martínez, who are not famous like their son. Is Bad Bunny's mom an English teacher? His mother is a retired English teacher, while his father was a truck driver. Their background information is unavailable as their notoriety only resulted from their son's popularity.

What did Bad Bunny's parents do to support him?

Bad Bunny's parents supported his interest in pursuing music as a full-time career. In particular, his mother encouraged him to attend church regularly, where his singing talent was noticed and honed.

Accordingly, his father is an avid music lover who always feels proud of him when his songs are played on television music channels or the radio. Bad Bunny shared in an interview that his father turns up the volume and listens to his music with an open heart.

Bad Bunny's family

Bad Buddy spent most of his childhood in Puerto Rico with his family. He is the eldest child of his parents and has two younger brothers named Bernie Martínez Ocasio and Bysael Martínez Ocasio.

Bernie works closely with Benito and seems interested in pursuing a career in the same industry as his brother, while Bysael is focused on his love for baseball.

What is Bad Bunny's age?

The wax figures of Bad Bunny are revealed for Madame Tussauds New York and Madame Tussauds Orlando at Madame Tussauds in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Bad Bunny, dubbed the King of Latin Trap, was born on 10 March 1994 in Puerto Rico. As of 2023, he is 29 years old, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

How rich is Bad Bunny?

He is $40 million rich and has accumulated this much from his multifaceted, successful career. His journey to riches was not a walk in the park as he started trying to earn a living by working as a packer in the grocery store.

Years later, he has released multiple albums that have put his career higher and appeared on several television productions.

Bad Bunny's songs

The Grammy award-winning artist has released many songs since his debut in the music industry and has received deserved accolades for these. Below are some of his best songs:

Yo Perreo Sola

La Romana

Safaera

Solo De Mi

La Deficil

Dakiti

Caro

Maldita Pobreza

Chambea

Trellas

Yonaguni

Amorfoda

Estamos Bien

Why is Benito called Bad Bunny?

Benito named himself Bad Bunny because he was forced to wear a bunny costume back in primary school, which he was unhappy about. He was angry and had photos of himself taken looking upset and has since referred to himself as Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny at the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' Bullet Train in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Bad Bunny's parents surely do not regret encouraging and supporting their son in his career endeavours from when he was young, and their support did not go in vain. Their son is among the most celebrated and successful Latin singers and rappers.

READ ALSO: Joe Jonas' net worth: yearly income, salary and personal life

Briefly.co.za published an article about Joe Jonas’s net worth, reporting that Joe Jonas is an American singer-songwriter and actor. He is popularly known for famous songs such as Do It Like That, What A Man Gotta Do and Leave Before You Love Me.

He has gained prominence as the main vocalist of The Jonas Brothers, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2008. His music and entertainment industry success has accumulated a net worth estimated at $50 million.

Source: Briefly News