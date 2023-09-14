What does Naomi Ross, Adin Ross' sister, do for a living?

Adin Ross' sister, Naomi Ross, is an American streamer and social media influencer. She is famous in the Twitch and YouTube communities, although she owes her growing fame to her more popular brother. What else does she do?

The Ross siblings started streaming on Twitch together in late 2018. Adin was in his senior high school year at the time and living with his sister Naomi. He later joined NBA 2K, where he met LeBron James' son, Bronny James. Adin has since collaborated with several famous influencers like Faze Banks, Andrew Tate, and Logan Paul.

Naomi Ross' profile summary and bio

Full name Naomi Ross Date of birth 1st November 1995 Age 27 years old in 2023 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Boca Raton, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Gender Female Siblings Brother Adin Ross Social media Instagram X(Twitter) Twitch TikTok YouTube

Who is Adin Ross' sister?

Adin Ross' older sister's name is Naomi Ross. She is an American social media influencer and Twitch streamer who has garnered a large following on social media.

How old is Naomi Ross?

Naomi Ross (age 27 years as of 2023) was born on 1st November 1995 in Boca Raton, Florida, United States. She is Jewish.

Naomi Ross' height

Adin's sister is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall (1.67 m) and weighs around 58 kg (127.8 pounds). She maintains a slim figure, and her body measures approximately 34-25-35 inches.

What does Naomi Ross do?

Naomi Ross' career path is similar to his brother's, although the trajectory is different. They started together as Twitch streamers playing NBA 2K familial games, and she occasionally collaborates with him.

Naomi has a growing Instagram presence with over 160 thousand followers as of September 2023. She often posts reaction vlogs on her YouTube and appears in Adin's YouTube prank videos. Naomi Ross' Twitter (now X) is currently suspended.

In November 2021, the influencer opened an OnlyFans account where she posts exclusive adult content. Subscribers have to pay $15 per month to gain access.

Naomi Ross' leaks

The internet influencer has been a victim of several social media leaks. In March 2023, her brother Adin was duped into viewing an NSFW photo that was thought to be her during a Kick Livestream. Naomi denied being the girl in the picture. An OnlyFans model later came forward to say she was the person in the photo.

Naomi Ross' net worth

Naomi's exact net worth in 2023 is unknown, but various sources estimate it to be between $100,000 and $1 million. Her brother Adin has an estimated worth of $16 million in 2023.

Is Adin Ross related to Naomi Ross?

The live streamer is Naomi Ross' brother. The two have collaborated on several Twitch and YouTube projects together.

Is Adin Ross older than his sister?

Adin is younger than his sister Naomi. The Twitch streamer was born on 11th October 2000 and is 22 years old as of 2023, while his sister was born on 1st November 1995 and is 27 years old in 2023.

Adin Ross' sister, Naomi Ross, may not be accomplished like her younger brother, but her internet fame continues to grow. She has not revealed whether she will venture into other projects besides streaming.

