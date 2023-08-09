"Weird Al" Yankovic's wife, Suzanne Yankovic, is the apple of his eye

Weird Al Yankovic, real name Alfred Matthew Yankovic, has entertained fans for over four decades by creating chart-topping comedy songs. Away from the cameras, he is a cool guy, a loving husband, and a doting dad. Suzanne Yankovic, who has been his wife for over two decades, is his biggest supporter.

Weird Al is known for being the pioneer of parodies and who grew to become a cultural icon. He is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time, with six platinum and four gold-certified records.

Suzanne Yankovic's profile and bio summary

Full name Suzanne Krajewski Date of birth 23rd October 1959 Age 63 years old in 2023 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth United States Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Religion Christian Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Weird Al Yankovic (since 2001) Children One; daughter Nina Profession Film and television executive Social media Twitter Instagram

How old is Suzanne Yankovic?

Suzanne Yankovic (age 63 years as of 2023) shares the same birthday and year of birth as her husband, Al, who was born on 23rd October 1959.

Suzanne Yankovic's spouse

Suzzane is married to comedy musician Weird AI Yankovic. The couple tied the knot in February 2001 and have been together for over two decades. Talking to Rolling Stone in 2014, Suzanne revealed she had doubts about being with the musician, but their connection was instant.

I thought to myself, 'Oh, I don't know about this. Then I thought, 'That's kind of shallow of me to just be looking at a persona. People are often so different than how they appear.' And we clicked immediately.

Suzanne Yankovic's children

Suzanne has one daughter, Nina, with her husband, Weird Al. The couple welcomed their only child on 11th February 2003; she is 20 years old as of 2023. Nina joined Williams College in Williamstown in September 2021.

What does Suzanne Yankovic do for a living?

Suzanne is an American television and film executive. She has been working for 20th Century Fox Intl for over three decades. She was appointed the company's Vice President of Marketing, Promotion, and Publicity in 1998.

Weird Al's wife began her career at KOAF in Dallas before being transferred to work in Los Angeles in 1989 in the studio's local marketing division. She joined the international television segment in 1992. Suzanne made an appearance in her husband's 2022 biopic, Weird: The AI Yankovic Story.

Suzanne Yankovic's songs

The 20th Century Fox executive has not released any songs but has a few credits on her husband's projects. She was a camera operator on Al's 2006 track, Straight Outta Lynwood. She screams in the 2014 song Mandatory Fun and the 2017 project, Squeezebox: The Complete Works of Weird Al Yankovic.

Suzanne Yankovic's net worth

The film and television executive has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2023. Her yearly salary is around $131,745.

How did Weird Al meet his wife?

Weird Al and his wife Suzanne were set up for a date by Lost in Space child star and musician Bill Mumy. They talked on the phone for several weeks before meeting in person. He told Rolling Stone in 2014 that he liked his wife before seeing her and does not intend to marry someone else.

I hadn't even seen her, but I already had a major crush. She was asking me all these questions about my life, and I said, 'You can just watch my VH1 Behind The Music tomorrow.' I guess we did get married a little late in life, but neither one of us had been married before, and neither of us intends to be married again.

Does Al Yankovic have children?

The musician has one daughter called Nina with his wife, Suzzane. The two have a strong father-daughter bond, and from Al's Instagram posts, she was just as goofy as her dad growing up. Yankovic revealed to Rolling Stone that he was happy being single but became more satisfied when he married and became a father.

The Behind The Music made too much of a big deal out of the fact that I was pushing 40 and still single. I wasn't upset about it at all. I enjoyed being single. But when I got married, I found I was even happier, and when I had a kid, I was even happier, still.

How much money has Weird Al made?

Yankovic has an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2023. He became a commercially successful artist by creating parody songs. The five-time Grammy Award winner has sold over 12 million album units, and six of his albums reached platinum status.

Did Madonna date Al Yankovic?

The two pop stars have never dated. Speculations about their romance surfaced in 2022 following the release of Al's biographical parody film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Yankovic (played by Daniel Radcliffe) and Madonna (portrayed by Evan Rachel Wood) have a romantic scene in the biopic.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in November 2022, Al said he has never been close to the Material Girl hitmaker.

Our relationship is platonic, by the way. The only time I actually met her was in 1985. I talked to her for maybe like 45 seconds backstage. So that's the extent of the relationship.

How did Al Yankovic get famous?

Yankovic got famous by parodying the songs of popular artists like Madonna, Michael Jackson, Coolio, and Beck. He used to send homemade tapes to the Dr Demento Radio Show as a teenager, but it was until 1976 that his first comedy track was aired. His popular parodies include Amish Paradise, Like a Surgeon, Eat It, Word Crimes, White & Nerdy, and Smells like Nirvana.

Suzanne Yankovic and Weird Al have proven to be the industry's best power couple. They, however, prefer to keep most details of their private life out of the limelight.

